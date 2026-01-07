New Lenovo Yoga Mini i weighs only 600g while supporting four high-resolution displays

Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processors handle multitasking and AI workloads

Memory scales up to 32GB LPDDR5X for fast, large dataset processing

At CES 2026, Lenovo has unveiled the Yoga Mini i (1L, 11), an ultra-compact cylindrical PC weighing just 600g, marking the smallest entry in its portable desktop lineup.

This device uses an aluminum casing, offering a balance of portability and rigidity that suits professional and AI-driven workflows.

Lenovo says it supports up to four high-resolution external displays simultaneously, which is impressive for a device of this size.

Performance and processing power

The Yoga Mini i also functions as a Copilot+ PC, enabling integrated AI-assisted operations for productivity and multitasking.

It is powered by Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processors and delivers enough performance to handle demanding applications.

Memory is configurable up to 32GB of LPDDR5x at 8533MT/s, providing fast access speeds for large datasets and multitasking scenarios.

Storage options include up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 M.2, which aligns with small-form-factor workstations that aim to offer near-desktop capability.

Its graphics rely on a UMA design, which may suit general AI tasks and multimedia work, although it will likely struggle with heavier GPU-accelerated workloads.

The Yoga Mini i offers an unusually extensive set of ports for a device of its size.

On the rear, it includes one Thunderbolt 4 port with 5V3A power delivery, two USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports, including support for a 100W adapter, one USB-A 3.2 Gen2 port, HDMI 2.1 TMDS, and a 2.5G RJ45 LAN connection.

The side includes a combo audio jack, an additional Thunderbolt 4 port with power delivery support, and a power button with fingerprint authentication.

Wireless connectivity comes via Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. Audio output is limited, consisting of a single 2W speaker paired with a dual built-in microphone array for basic conferencing and voice input.

Measuring 130x130x48.6mm, the Yoga Mini i is a mobile workstation that is easy to move between desks or carry on the go.

The Yoga Mini i does not surpass the ThinkCentre M75n Nano Desktop, which remains smaller and more energy-efficient while offering similar performance with AMD Ryzen 5 PRO processors.

Lenovo’s decision not to revive the M75n leaves a gap in the market for ultra-compact PCs that combine high efficiency with the smallest possible physical footprint.

In practice, the Yoga Mini i is a capable mini PC, although some users may still prefer the more minimal Nano form factor for extreme portability.

