Minisforum's AI X1 Pro-470 targets heavier local AI workloads than Ryzen AI Max+ systems

First Ryzen AI 9 HX470 mini PC debuts ahead of wider market adoption

High memory and storage limits position compact system as workstation alternative

At CES 2026, Minisforum unveiled its latest mini PC, the AI X1 Pro-470 - marking the first system built around AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX470 processor.

Aimed at creators, developers, and power users who want solid local AI performance in a small footprint, the 12 core, 24 thread chip offers boost speeds up to 5.2GHz, paired with Radeon 890M integrated graphics.

Live demos showed how the machine handles AI assisted tasks, content creation, and everyday productivity, working as a compact alternative to full size workstations.

Ryzen AI 9 HX470 vs. AI Max+ 395

Compared with the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 found in a growing number of AI focused mini PCs, the Ryzen AI 9 HX470 targets heavier workloads.

Its higher core count and faster peak clocks give it more headroom for demanding local AI models, sustained multitasking, and heavier creative workloads.

While the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 suits general AI and creative tasks, the AI 9 HX470 is aimed at users pushing larger models and more complex projects, particularly when paired with large memory and fast local storage.

AI workloads are handled by an onboard NPU rated at 86 TOPS, supporting local inference, creative tools, and AI enhanced applications.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The AI X1 Pro-470 has two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, supporting speeds up to 5600MHz and capacities up to 128GB.

On the storage side, there are three M.2 2280 NVMe slots inside the chassis.

Two of those slots support PCIe 4.0 x4 drives up to 4TB each, while a third PCIe 4.0 x1 slot supports up to 4TB, allowing up to 12TB of internal storage.

Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, while wired networking is handled by dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Display output covers HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, and two USB4 ports, each supporting resolutions up to 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz.

Audio support includes dual speakers, HDMI audio output, a 3.5mm combo jack, and dual digital microphones.

The front and rear I/O selection also includes USB Type A ports, an SD card slot, OCuLink for external GPUs, and a dedicated Copilot button.

A fingerprint sensor with Windows Hello support is built in, alongside a Kensington lock slot for physical security.

The system runs Windows 11 Pro and is powered by a 134.9W internal DC adapter.

Physically, the device measures 195mm x 195mm x 42.5mm to 47.5mm and weighs 1.5kg.

While pricing has yet to be announced, Minisforum says the AI X1 Pro-470 will be available worldwide "soon".

TechRadar will be extensively covering this year's CES, and will bring you all of the big announcements as they happen. Head over to our CES 2026 news page for the latest stories and our hands-on verdicts on everything from wireless TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI. You can also ask us a question about the show in our CES 2026 live Q&A and we’ll do our best to answer it.

And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok and WhatsApp for the latest from the CES show floor!