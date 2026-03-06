MSI MEG Vision X AI 13.3-inch touchscreen doubles as a monitoring hub for creatives and professionals

GPU selection dictates performance for gaming, rendering, and professional workloads alike

Lobster-like chassis combines expandability with unconventional aesthetics

MSI has launched the MEG Vision X AI series, a barebones all-in-one PC which combines high-end gaming hardware with a strikingly unconventional design.

The system features a full-size tower measuring 299.3mm wide, 502.7mm deep, and 423.4mm tall, weighing approximately 18.3kg, and a PS3-esque appendage and protrusions that suggest both function and a distinctive aesthetic.

The device includes a 13.3-inch touchscreen intended for system monitoring, quick toggles, or dedicated status displays, allowing creatives to access software shortcuts, monitor rendering progress, or adjust project settings without switching focus from their primary display.

Interactive touchscreen enhances workflow and monitoring

The unique look of this device promoted TechRadar Pro editor Desire Athow to quip the casing resembled, “a lobster that hadn't completely shed its hard exoskeleton to grow,” capturing the layered and almost organic appearance of the chassis, emphasizing the sense of a device that is both protective and expandable, housing high-end components while presenting a unique surface.

MSI appears to have embraced this aesthetic to showcase the interactive touchscreen while accommodating a full-size tower structure capable of housing top-tier components.

The device is larger than regular compact all-in-one PCs, suggesting the company prioritizes cooling, power delivery, and expandability over minimalism.

Performance is anchored by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 265K CPU on a Z890 platform, paired with 64GB of DDR5 memory.

GPU options split the series into two clear tiers, a GeForce RTX 5080X configuration at $4,640 and a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti model at $4,082.

MSI indicates that CPU and RAM are consistent across models, meaning buyers make performance choices largely through GPU selection.

This ensures that professional applications like 3D rendering, video editing, and simulation software benefit from dedicated GPU acceleration alongside gaming performance.

The MEG Vision X AI supports both wired and wireless connections, with Intel Killer E5000 5GbE for the former and Wi-Fi 7 or Bluetooth 5.4 for the latter.

It also includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, which support fast external storage, docking, or display expansion.

This connectivity allows professionals to attach high-speed NVMe drives or multi-monitor setups, which can streamline workflows for designers, animators, and video editors.

Power is supplied by an 850W 80 PLUS Gold PSU, providing adequate headroom for sustained GPU loads.

Although the primary audience for the device is gamers, its hardware and expandability suggest it could also serve as a versatile platform for creators who require both raw performance and reliable workstation capabilities.

