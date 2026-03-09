Old Spice has released a new collection in collaboration with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

It includes a range of products with scents and packaging inspired by characters from the film

They're all available now starting at $7.97

A new Old Spice scent collection inspired by the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is out now.

It features products that range all the way from deodorant sticks and body spray to shower companions like 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner and body lotion. They come in five distinct Super Mario-inspired scents, adorned with artwork celebrating the movie.

The scents include Cosmic Quest, Desert Detour, Castle Crush, Brooklyn Bounce, and, in a slightly jarring break from all the alliteration, Space Mischief. I suppose like 'Space Smell' just doesn't sound that appealing...

Cosmic Quest is described as a "clean fragrance" with watery notes and citrus on a woody and musky base. This sounds quite similar to the brand's existing Whitewater scent, which also blends aquatic smells with lime and woody elements. It's branded with an image of Mario flying from space and is presumably some interpretation of how the iconic plumber smells.

Desert Detour, which features Luigi on its art, is apparently "boozy" thanks to its bourbon and black cherry smell, livened up with the addition of orange peel, oak, and vanilla in a manner that sounds almost like the delicious old-fashioned cocktail.

Castle Crush is clearly inspired by the character of Princess Peach, who appears on its packaging, with an abundance of summery fruits including peach, mango, pineapple, and grapefruit. This is on top of light touches of bergamot and jasmine plus amber, coconut, and vanilla for some warmth.

The Yoshi-branded Brooklyn Bounce is another fruity one, with citrus and florals intended to capture all the allure "of a tropical sunrise in full bloom."

Finally, Space Mischief is a more masculine fragrance with a clean watery smell and a bold citrus twist. It has the movie's villain, Bower Junior, on its label.

The whole range is available from US retailers with prices starting at $7.97. Stock is limited and presumably won't be around for long with the movie set to hit theaters on April 1, 2026.

