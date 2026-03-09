Nintendo has demanded a refund and interest for the tariffs it paid

It's unclear if or when it will be able to get a refund...

... though it's unlikely you'll see any kind of refund for tech you bought

Following the US Supreme Court striking down the Trump administration’s “reciprocal tariffs” introduced on so-called "Liberation Day," companies have already started to sue the government to get a refund on what they paid. That includes Nintendo, which is demanding, via its lawyers, its share of the “more than $200 billion in tariffs on imports from nearly all countries” the US collected (via Aftermath).

Nintendo’s not just asking for a full refund, either; it's demanding interest, too.

This makes it one of over 2,000 similar lawsuits, according to one law firm — a volume which perhaps explains the Customs and Border Protection agency’s request for a 45-day period to set up a refund system, with a judge offering it some breathing room in response (via The Hill).

It doesn’t want to take too long, however, as interest is accruing every day, with estimates suggesting that interest adds around $650 million to the amount the US government owes each month.

Unfortunately, when (even if) tariff refunds are issued to companies, it’s unclear whether these refunds would be passed on to us consumers in any way, though we doubt it. It will be difficult to judge exactly when and who tariffs impacted — as some stock sold during the period would already have been in the country — and companies could also simply argue that they didn’t pass increased costs to consumers.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / robtek)

That’s not to say it won’t happen, but beware of potential scams taking advantage of the confusion. If you get an email or call about how Nintendo or another company owes you a refund for the tariffs you paid, make sure to triple-check whether it’s legitimate before you click any links or share any details.

Lower prices incoming? Nope

Never say never, but higher prices will almost certainly remain a trend in 2026.

While Trump’s original tariffs are off, he has already brought 15% global tariffs back, and we’re still seeing the ongoing impacts of the RAM crisis induced by the AI reliance on memory chips.

On top of that, the recently erupted war in Iran has caused oil prices to soar — at the time of writing, we've crossed $100 a barrel. Oil is essential for energy generation, transport, and even some manufacturing processes, so its price has a major impact on the cost of goods. If high prices persist — or oil costs climb higher — expect tech to see some cost rises too.

Hopefully, we’ll see tech prices drop at some point, but don’t expect that to happen soon. If you’re feeling the squeeze, our TechRadar advice is always to try to squeeze as much out of your existing gadgets for as long as possible — delay that phone refresh a few months to a year to maximise value — and if you do need, or just want, to upgrade your gadgets try to shop during a sale like Black Friday or one of Amazon’s many Prime Day variants.

