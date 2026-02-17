The recent RAM shortage could cause Sony and Nintendo to make major changes to their console plans

It's reported that Sony is considering delaying the PlayStation to 2028 or as late as 2029

Nintendo is considering raising the price of the Switch 2

The increasing cost of RAM suggests Sony could be forced to delay the PlayStation 6 and launch it much later than expected, while the Nintendo Switch 2 could become more expensive.

That's according to Bloomberg, which reports that the recent memory shortages driven by the increasing popularity of generative AI may force Sony and Nintendo to make huge changes.

The publication writes that anonymous sources familiar with the ongoing issue say that Sony is considering delaying the PS6 to 2028 or as late as 2029, which was described as being a "major upset" to the company's plans.

That would mean the PS6 would arrive nine years after the launch of the PS5, making it the longest console release gap in PlayStation's history.

Meanwhile, it's said that Nintendo is considering increasing the price of its $450 Switch 2 console this year, though it's unclear by how much.

Last month, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa spoke up about the increase in RAM pricing and confirmed that the company was closely monitoring the issue.

At the time, Furukawa said the situation isn't expected to affect the company just yet despite the concerns, saying that Nintendo procures from suppliers "based on our medium to long-term business plans, but the current memory market is very volatile".

"There is no immediate impact on earnings, but it is something we must monitor closely," the president said.

Furukawa also declined to comment on whether the Nintendo Switch 2 could be affected in the pricing market, calling it "hypothetical".

