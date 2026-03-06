Crimson Desert will reportedly use the updated PSSR upscaling tech on PS5 Pro

It's said that the PS5 Pro can hit 4K resolutions at higher frame rates, with raytracing

The PS5's SSD will also be "key for streaming the huge world"

Pearl Abyss has confirmed that its upcoming open-world action game Crimson Desert will use Sony's updated PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) AI upscaling tech on PS5 Pro.

Crimson Desert is perhaps one of the most highly anticipated games of 2026, and it launches in less than two weeks. Early, yet positive previews of the game from a select few have already been released into the wild, and we've seen plenty of trailers and gameplay deep dives; however, they've all been on PC.

The game is also coming to current-gen consoles, and the developer has previously claimed that the game will be supported on PS5 Pro with PSSR upscaling. But until recently, PlayStation footage hadn't been released.

The studio responded to doubts, saying it will "reveal things ahead of launch to give people adequate time to still preorder the game for themselves. We're saying this openly… Let us cook?"

Now, in a new PlayStation Blog post, Sony has confirmed that Crimson Desert will use the latest version of PSSR, after contributor Phil Hornshaw played four hours of the game.

The hands-on deep dive is also accompanied by a series of gameplay snippets, finally providing us with a look at the game running on console, but it's unclear if they're captured on the base PS5 or PS5 Pro.

"The PS5’s SSD is key for streaming the huge world, for a start, and developers will make heavy use of the PS5 Pro’s High CPU Frequency Mode to make viewing and moving through the world as seamless as possible," Hornshaw wrote.

Pearl Abyss also confirmed to Hornshaw that the game is "optimized" for PS5 through several features that help maintain the details of the large-scale project, including Geometry Shader Oversubscription and NGG Culling, "to render lots of elements without losing detail."

As for PS5 Pro, it's said that the recent upgrade to PSSR "makes it possible for Crimson Desert to hit 4K resolutions at higher frame rates, and its raytracing capabilities make lighting effects more realistic and natural."

Crimson Desert launches on March 19 for PS5, PS5 Pro, as well as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.

Last week, Sony confirmed that Resident Evil Requiem was the first game to use its brand new PSSR tech on PS5 Pro, announcing that the update will be "rolling out globally to PS5 Pro players in the coming weeks."

