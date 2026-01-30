Pearl Abyss has released a new overview of Crimson Desert

The game promises a bigger map than Skyrim and Red Dead Redemption 2 , with immersive exploration

It is set to release on March 19, 2026

While Grand Theft Auto 6 on the cards for late 2026, there's a highly ambitious title set for launch in March that looks like it could be a true rival to Rockstar Games' blockbuster.

Developer Pearl Abyss revealed a new features overview showcase for its upcoming open-world action adventure title, Crimson Desert, ahead of its March 19, 2026 release date, further highlighting the immersive and expansive experience that awaits players.

Pearl Abyss PR director Will Powers, previously said Crimson Desert's map would be bigger than both Bethesda's Skyrim, and Red Dead Redemption 2, a claim that raised plenty of eyebrows among gamers.

Well, the team has proved that with the new overview, promising five separate regions in one massive continent, known as Pywel, and a map that is filled with unique NPC interactions, activities, rewarding puzzles, and engaging side quests to keep players busy.

Features Overview #1: Kliff and the Open World of Pywel | Crimson Desert - YouTube Watch On

Powers made it clear during numerous recent interviews that Crimson Desert is indeed not an RPG, so players should limit their expectations in terms of player choice and freedom. However, it clearly does still have some RPG elements, a little reminiscent of Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2.

You can ride dragons, mechs, bears, horses (if you're boring), and so much more that hasn't been revealed just yet. All of those mounts seem necessary for traversal in a game this massive.

Based on the map size and content promised, there aren't many other upcoming games that have showcased the level of scale and detail Crimson Desert has, other than, of course, GTA 6.

Red Dead Redemption 2's open world felt alive with a huge map and multiple unique interactions and random events, which weren't always centered around the main story, and Crimson Desert looks set to replicate that same feeling.

The 2018 western hit is Rockstar Games' last major release, so it's only natural to assume that GTA 6 will try to be bigger and better than RDR2, and these are the same heights that Pearl Abyss is attempting to reach.

Opinion: this looks like a strong GOTY contender

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

I always try my best to avoid intensifying hype for upcoming games, in fear of potential disappointment, but Pearl Abyss' Crimson Desert has left me increasingly excited with every reveal so far.

It's a title I've kept my eye on since its very first reveal trailer in 2019, and it has evolved so much since, and with all of the impressive combat, exploration, and mechanics showcased, it looks like it may be a major contender for Game of the Year awards.

Bear in mind, 2026 has many highly anticipated titles: Resident Evil Requiem (my second most anticipated game), Phantom Blade Zero, 007 First Light, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and Marvel's Wolverine.

So Pearl Abyss has plenty of competition – but more importantly, it looks like 2026 will be one of the best years for gaming, and I'm certain Crimson Desert will have a major part to play within it.

