Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has stated that it's "hard to say" whether Grand Theft Auto 6 will come out this year

"This is a big and complicated game and the last I heard, it was still not content complete," he said

Rockstar Games is currently targeting a November 19 release date

The highly anticipate Grand Theft Auto 6 might not release this year after all, as it is apparently not yet "content complete".

This comes from Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who was speaking on the latest episode of the Button Mash gaming podcast. "This is how Rockstar works," he said in response to a question about the likelihood of the game coming out on its November 19, 2026 release date.

"With Red Dead [Redemption] 2 [...] they announced it for Fall 2017, then it slipped to Spring 2018. Then it slipped again to Fall 2018 and there it landed in October of that year, so I wouldn't be super shocked if that's what happens again," he explained.

"This is a big and complicated game and the last I heard, it was still not content complete - that is to say that people were still finishing things up, still finalizing levels and missions, and seeing what's going to make it into the game."

He went on to describe the "typical" game development process, which is split into distinct "feature complete," "content complete," and "bug testing" phases. He adds that although the boundaries are sometimes blurred, he hopes they will "be done with that soon" and will ideally have plenty of time to work on fixing bugs.

"It's really hard to say [if GTA 6 will release on November 19]," he concludes. "It’s really hard to say right now, and I don’t think anyone at Rockstar can tell you with 100 percent certainty, that they will make it out in November."

Does this mean the game will receive yet another delay? Schreier does offer some hope in his subsequent suggestions that this current release date feels "more real" than previous ones.

Ultimately, we'll just have to wait and see whether Rockstar can have everything ready by November.

