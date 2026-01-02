Former Grand Theft Auto technical director discusses GTA 6 delay — 'It’s much better if they announce a game and then six months later it comes out'
"I’m just looking forward to the day it comes out."
- A Grand Theft Auto developer has spoken on the GTA 6 delays in a new interview
- Former technical director Obbe Vermeij said he is frustrated to see games announced too early
- "Obviously this is not intentional with GTA 6" he added
Former Grand Theft Auto technical director Obbe Vermeij has spoken about the various Grand Theft Auto 6 delays.
In a recent interview with Gameshub Vermeij said that it "frustrates" him to see games announced too early.
"There's people that map out the whole city based on the trailers. Good for them. It's a bit of fun," he said. "Obviously this is not intentional with GTA 6. They didn't really expect the delays."
He went on to highlight the upcoming The Elder Scrolls 6 as an example of a game that was revealed too soon: "when they start talking about it years and years before it comes out, I think it’s frustrating because by the time it does come out, you’re tired of it."
"It’s much better if they announce a game and then six months later it comes out," he continued. "I’m trying not to spend any time [...] thinking about GTA 6. I’m just looking forward to the day it comes out."
Vermeij left Rockstar in 2009, having worked at the studio for more than a decade. He is credited as a technical direct in multiple major Grand Theft Auto games including 3, Vice City, San Andreas, and 4.
He is currently working on the PC indie game Plentiful, with a demo available on Steam.
