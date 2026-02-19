The Future Games Show Spring 2026 showcase will be co-hosted by actors Devora Wilde and Shai Matheson

The show kicks off next month and will offer world premieres, exclusive trailers, demos, and more

The first three games have been confirmed for the showcase, including Samson: A Tyndalson Story, Silver Pines, and The Dungeon Experience

The Future Games Show Spring 2026 showcase officially kicks off next month, and we have our hosts, along with the first few games that will be featured in the upcoming presentation.

The showcase, sponsored by HyperX and scheduled to begin on March 12, 2026, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 8PM GMT, will be co-hosted by two game industry actors, Devora Wilde and Shai Matheson.

Wilde is perhaps best known for her role as Lae'zel in the award-winning Baldur's Gate 3, as well as her work in the critically acclaimed Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Split Fiction.

"I am incredibly excited to be hosting the Future Games Show Spring Showcase on March 12 with Shai Matheson," Wilde said in a press release. "The show promises exclusives and world premieres from some of the most creative studios in the world. I’m looking forward to sharing new reveals and giving fans an early look at what’s ahead this year."

Matheson is the voice of Batman in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which is due to release this year, and has also appeared in Wuthering Waves and Dragon Quest 11.

"Shai Matheson here, AKA LEGO Batman, letting you know I will be gliding in to host the Future Games Show Spring Showcase on March 12 with the amazing Devora Wilde," Matheson said. "Don’t miss it, we will be unveiling world premieres, exclusive trailers and so much more. See you then."

When the Spring Showcase kicks off next month, viewers will be treated to world premieres, exclusive trailers, and demos for new titles, including 40 games from AAA and indie studios.

The first three games have already been confirmed. They include gritty action brawler Samson: A Tyndalson Story, from the creators of Just Cause, Silver Pines, a survival-horror metroidvania developed by Wych Elm and published by Team 17, and finally, the comedy first-person adventure from Devolver Digital, The Dungeon Experience.

Following the showcase, FGS Live From GDC Festival of Gaming will air, a multi-format showcase hosted by FGS channel presenters that will offer more world premieres, exclusive trailers, and news from the showfloor.

Viewers will be able to tune in to watch Future Games Show Spring Showcase at Twitch, YouTube, Steam, X / Twitter, TikTok, and more.

