With 2025 in the rear view mirror, it’s safe to say that it’s been an utterly fantastic year for gamers.

With the roaring success of unexpected hits like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Dispatch absolute masterpieces such as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Donkey Kong Bananza the last twelve months of gaming are likely going to go down in the history books as some of the best ever.

Obviously, Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to be at the top of almost every gamers’ wishlist as we enter the year - with the Rockstar Games project set to become one of the biggest releases of all time - but there are loads of other things to get excited about too. We devour all kinds of games here at TechRadar Gaming (it is literally our job to cover them, after all) and there are plenty of games on the horizon that we’re really feeling the hype for.

This is our definitive list of our anticipated games of 2026, including some games that we’ve already managed to experience in a hands-on capacity and others that we’re just desperate to try. Although all these titles are currently meant to come out in the next weeks and months, do still bear in mind that development can be a tricky beast and the odd few might wind up subject to a delay so make sure to follow our news coverage for the latest announcements to stay in the know.

With that said, let’s dive into our picks!

Dashiell Wood, Gaming Editor

Grand Theft Auto 6

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

It wouldn’t be a most-anticipated list for 2026 without Grand Theft Auto 6 would it? And that’s for good reason: the next GTA game has all the makings of an all-time great video game - maybe even the all-time great.

Release date: November 19, 2026

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Developer: Rockstar Games

Publisher: Rockstar Games

We just know that there's going to be excellence in every conceivable way: the writing, story, and missions are surely on track to be some of the most memorable yet. The action is going to be peak Rockstar, the world and exploration are sure to be second-to-none, featuring a massive world that yearns to have all its nooks and crannies explored with an unparalleled level of realism.

However, I’m very eager to see GTA 6 in the context of current console hardware, too. The partnership between the developer and PlayStation surely points toward a game that’s going to be unreal on PlayStation 5 Pro, particularly, but how else will Rockstar make use of and indeed, push the current consoles to their limits?

I’m hoping for plenty of graphical options to be given to us as players, but also for one of the best-looking games to come our way when it lands late next year - unless there's another delay, of course!

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Few Nintendo properties get me more excited than Fire Emblem does; its character-driven turn-based battles are usually a highlight in the libraries of any consoles they happen to grace. The upcoming Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is a strange one, seemingly being connected to Fire Emblem: Three Houses with its reuse of Crests and the return of fan-favorite character Sothis.

Release date: TBC 2026

Play it on: Nintendo Switch 2

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

The last mainline entry, Fire Emblem Engage, was pretty disappointing for me. It ditched the themes of sociopolitical struggles for something much more straightforward. Plus, its arguably nostalgia-baiting use of pre-existing Fire Emblem heroes made it feel more like a shoehorned spin-off rather than an earnest attempt at an entirely new game. It was an interesting take on the formula, partnering up with said heroes via the titular Engage system was definitely unique, but it ultimately left me wanting something more grounded.

So my hopes are high for Fortune’s Weave. We still don’t know much about the game, but its debut trailer at the last Nintendo Direct showed a return to a continent-spanning conflict with several key players involved - not unlike the Fire Emblem games of old. And having a game like this on the improved Switch 2 hardware can only make for a satisfyingly smooth experience, too.

Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

What’s not to love about a new horde shooter from the genre masters over at Saber Interactive, not least one bearing the name of legendary horror director John Carpenter?

Release date: 2026

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Set in a not too distant future, you play as a band of second rate mercenaries hired by a dodgy company to exterminate a malevolent entity known as the Sludge God. Dead set on terraforming Earth, it has overrun forests and transformed unlucky humans into rabid, muddy zombies.

The only thing standing between it and total domination is you and your friends, armed with an arsenal of full auto weaponry, explosives, souped up vehicles, and, of course, katanas. We haven’t seen too much of the game so far, but all of the early trailers suggest that it absolutely nails that 80s action-horror movie tone and I’m absolutely desperate to dive in the second it arrives.

Dashiell Wood, Gaming Editor

The Duskbloods

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

A FromSoftware game developed exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2? That's an easy sell. The Duskbloods is going to be multiplayer-focused, which did admittedly have me a bit skeptical at first.

Release date: TBC 2026

Play it on: Nintendo Switch 2

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: FromSoftware

After Elden Ring: Nightreign, however, I believe that FromSoftware has more than proved itself in the way of multiplayer design.

I’ve been quite blown away by how good the Souls formula has translated into a game with live service elements. You even glide into each map on a hawk, in a move that’s reminiscent of Fortnite. Hopefully, The Duskbloods takes some of the design choices from Elden Ring: Nightreign, while making use of all the bells and whistles of Nintendo’s new hardware.

Mostly, I just love the prospect of a Nintendo exclusive FromSoftware game. Will it make use of the Switch 2’s handheld features? Will it have a robust enough server design? Only time will tell.

Still, from what I’ve seen so far, The Duskbloods could be a very interesting endeavor for a studio at the top of its game.

Jake Green, Evergreen Editor

Control Resonant

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

We’ve only just seen the full reveal of Control Resonant, but even when we knew nothing about it, ‘Control 2’, as we had to refer to it previously, was already one of my most anticipated games. Now we’ve seen what it’s about, and a little sliver of what it looks like, where it's set, and what it’ll play like, my hype cannot be contained.

Release date: TBC 2026

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: Remedy Entertainment

Shifting focus to Dylan is a cool move; and expanding the game into an expansive Manhattan world is a bold one. Embracing all the weirdness of Control’s story and its space-time-defying, inter-dimensional setting is a recipe that feels perfect for the next step in the Control saga. If it offers some brilliantly executed combat that evolves the Service Weapon, and combines it with a raft of new supernatural powers, then it’ll be a killer experience.

A sequel that takes all of what made Control brilliant, and pushes the boundaries of what a game can be, is shaping up to be a brilliant move for Remedy, and it’s odds on that it's going to be one of the games of the generation for me if it sticks the landing.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor

Neverway

(Image credit: Coldblood inc. / Outersloth)

I don’t play nearly as many indie games as I should, but next year I’d like to start changing that with Neverway, a psychological horror take on farming life sims like Stardew Valley and Sun Haven.

I’m already loving the pixel art and muted color palette, lending a general sense of unease to even the most innocent of tasks like planting crops or talking to your neighbors.

I’m just so intrigued by it all, even if the titles it’s taking most of its inspiration from aren’t always my cup of tea.

Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor

Subnautica 2

(Image credit: Krafton)

Subnautica 2 has been long in development, and after a recent delay, it’s now launching in early access some time in 2026.

Release date: TBC 2026

Play it on: Xbox Series X|S, PC

Developer: Unknown Worlds

Publisher: Krafton

What excites me most about the prospect of a new Subnautica game is the fact that it’s planned to be fully co-op, with support for up to four players. I absolutely love exploring survival games with my pals, and a deep alien ocean tops the list of my personal favorite videogame locales.

We’ve not been shown much gameplay yet, and Subnautica 2’s development has been a little rocky so far, but I’m still excited for it. I rarely engage with early access releases, but for Subnautica 2, I'm willing to make an exception. If it’s even half as good as the first game, I’ll be happy, and I plan on spending a lot of time exploring different biomes, building up an underwater base, and hunting Leviathans.

Hopefully, we’ll see more on Subnautica 2 sooner rather than later, as there’s still a lot of questions left to be answered. I’d like to know what sets the game apart from its predecessors, how transformative the jump to Unreal Engine 5 is, and exactly how the co-op works in practice.

Jake Green, Evergreen Editor

Styx: Blades of Greed

(Image credit: Nacon)

I’m feeling the need for greed. Specifically, Styx: Blades of Greed - the next instalment in the criminally underappreciated criminal goblin simulator series.

Release date: February 19, 2026

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Developer: Cyanide Studio

Publisher: Nacon

The games all follow a similar template in that they’re basically stealth action metroidvanias in which you explore large environments as the titular green menace stabbing your way through legions of human guards and trying to get your hands on as much shiny loot as possible.

Every entry so far truly captured the feeling of being a weird little gremlin and this next one looks like it’s going to take the potential for deviousness to new heights with a wealth of cool powers. Thanks to a magical quartz, Styx can now do everything from turning invisible to sneak even more effectively to mind controlling guards and simply walking them into the nearest pit.

All the trailers that have been released to date suggest that the games’ sense of humor hasn’t changed either. You might think that constant wisecracks and self referential, fourth wall breaking jokes would seem more than a little dated in 2026 - and you’d be right, but the odd eye-roll worthy remark only adds to the overall charm.

Dashiell Wood, Gaming Editor

Romeo is a Dead Man

(Image credit: Grasshopper Manufacture)

The latest directorial effort from No More Heroes and killer7 creator Goichi Suda looks, as per usual, like a seriously wild trip.

Release date: February 11, 2026

Play it on: PS5, PC

Developer: Grasshopper Manufacture

Publisher: Grasshopper Manufacture

We’ve seen little of the upcoming action game so far, but it appears to blend the best gameplay elements of No More Heroes and other Grasshopper titles like Shadows of the Damned and Lollipop Chainsaw (the original, mind, not the iffy remaster).

The promise is almost painfully Grasshopper, starring an agent brought back from the brink of death as a cyborg killing machine. As the titular Romeo, it looks like it’s our job to dispatch hordes of zombies, demons, and all manner of creepy cryptids with plenty of melee and ranged weaponry.

I’m a huge fan of Grasshopper’s work, and I particularly love Suda’s irreverent style mixed with his pointed social commentary. Look past all the flash and flamboyancy (and then learn to embrace it), and in everything from The Silver Case to Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, you’ll find seriously engaging narratives and a desire to buck industry trends - and I’m hoping Romeo is a Dead Man will be no exception.

Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4

(Image credit: Gamescom)

The next entry in this real-time strategy behemoth series looks like it’s going back to the roots, grittiness, and moreish gameplay of the legendary first game.

Release date: TBC 2026

Play it on: PC

Developer: King Art Games

Publisher: Deep Silver

The combat I’ve experienced in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 already brought me right back to the LAN parties I had about 20-odd years ago, and the lengthy battles and sheer scale are things I remember really fondly. It appears that both of these concepts are making a big return next year.

The game looks to be in very safe new hands, too, as developer King Art Games appears to be building on all that Iron Harvest was, and taking it into the brutal, hostile, epic world of Warhammer 40,000.

Players returning to Kronus will be able to play one of four factions right from the off and, as well as the mighty Blood Ravens, there have been strong hints that there’s going to be some Dark Angel action for us too.

The immense satisfaction of slowly expanding into a map, resource point by resource point, to assert dominance over the enemy was already obvious to me in my hands-on early in 2025, and I can't wait to experience more of it and get into the granular details of running a mega Blood Raven army mission after mission.

For a few reasons, nowadays, there are only a couple of games that will have me sat at my gaming PC for hours on end, and Warhammer 40,000 Dawn of War 4 is surely going to be one of them when it lands in 2026.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered

(Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

Yep, this is my guilty pleasure pick. I’ve been a massive fan of the Dynasty Warriors franchise ever since taking a chance on a bargain bin copy of Dynasty Warriors 6 back in my university days. And a return to one of the most fondly remembered entries in the series, with Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered, sounds like the perfect complement to the modern touches of Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Release date: March 19, 2026

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC

Developer: Koei Tecmo

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

I loved Origins, but I did lament the complete lack of series staples like tons of playable officers and strong weapon variety. But now is a chance to apply the best, most satisfying aspects of Origins to a reimagining of a certified PlayStation 2 classic.

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered seems to be packaging everything from the original game along with its Xtreme Legends expansion.

Plus, more than two decades of hardware improvements mean the game’s battles should be as exceptionally hectic as what we get in more recent entries. I think this one’s going to be a real treat when it arrives in March, and I can’t wait to play one of the series’ best games with a fresh coat of paint.

Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor

007 First Light

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

007 First Light looks like it’ll be a superb implementation of the world’s coolest spy in a video game, and having seen a bit of it in 2025 at Gamescom, I was sold from the very first moments. It really does look to channel everything that makes a Bond movie great - but also mixes in the perfect amount of Hitman, too.

Release date: March 27, 2026

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch 2

Developer: IO Interactive

Publisher: IO Interactive

I’m really looking forward to several parts of the game and how it puts them into the globetrotting spy adventure action formula. Chief among them is the suite of Bond-y gadgets that we’ll get to play with. I want to be all over using the watch to take out baddies, or hacking systems from afar to wreak havoc, using pens or sandwiches to blow things up, and getting behind the wheel of a weapon-laden Aston in breathtaking setpiece action.

The locations on offer are likely to be spectacular destinations too, perfect for a Bond adventure; as a fan of digital landscapes and environments, I can’t wait to see what virtual playgrounds IOI are going to throw us into.

All in, there’s so much to look forward to, both known and unknown, and I’m already champing at the bit to get stuck in.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor

Forza Horizon 6

(Image credit: Playground Games)

I’m not really much of a racing guy, but every now and then an arcade racing game pulls me in and I get completely obsessed. This happened in a big way with Forza Horizon 5, and I’d wager I put at least 200 hours into that game. Forza Horizon 6, then, really has me excited. It’s set in Japan, and even if it’s just more of the same, I’ll be there on day one.

Release date: TBC 2026

Play it on: Xbox Series X|S, PC

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

In truth, Forza Horizon 6 is pretty much the only Xbox exclusive I’m genuinely excited for. It comes first to PC and Xbox, note the wording there, and I expect it to arrive on PS5 not long after.

Even so, I’ll be digging out the Series X to make sure I get in early, and I can’t wait to see how Playground Games evolves the formula moving forward. Having just spent hundreds of hours admiring rural Japan in Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Ghost of Yōtei, it’s Horizon’s potential take on forests and mountain regions that most excites me.

The Forza Horizon games are masterful in their dynamic weather systems and bite-sized renditions of iconic world wonders. I’m expecting the new entry to be absolutely gorgeous, and to make use of the very best of what the current generation of consoles can achieve.

If Playground Games plays its cards right, I may even be picking up Forza Horizon 6 twice next year, as the potential for a PS5 Pro version is something I truly can’t resist.

Jake Green, Evergreen Editor

Resident Evil Requiem

(Image credit: Capcom)

Keeping with the earlier zombie theme for another pick, I of course couldn’t overlook Resident Evil Requiem given just how highly it sits on my personal wishlist.

Release date: February 27, 2026

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

This tantalizing next instalment in the legendary survival horror franchise takes the action back to where it all began: Racoon City. You venture into the ruins of the midwestern town as new protagonist FBI agent Grace Ashcroft, with much of the action centered around an abandoned hotel where her mother was murdered years prior.

Having recently replayed the remakes of both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 in preparation for its release, I’m desperate to re-explore iconic environments like the Racoon City Police Station to see just how much they’ve changed.

I went hands on with a small slice of the game earlier this year, which only cemented my excitement. It seems like the perfect combination of everything I enjoyed from the remakes and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, including the introduction of a new horror to dynamically stalk you through certain environments.

Now that we know for sure fan-favorite Leon S. Kennedy is going to be a major playable character, I’m even more hyped to find out where this new chapter will lead.

Dashiell Wood, Gaming Editor

