It’s that time of year once again, and after hours and hours of playing, absorbing, writing about, and arguing over the year’s best games, we here at TechRadar Gaming have finalised our top 20 picks.

We put in a lot of time and care to this list; it transcends pure review scores, and is the product of intense conversation and discussion about the impact games have had on us and the community, what consists of the best new artwork that’s been brought to the table, the innovation of fantastic followups that build on predecessors, and simply what has been the most fun to play. It all culminates in this, TechRadar Gaming’s Game of the Year 2025 list, which is a distillation of our editors’ and writers’ takes on games throughout the year that reflects our collective opinion and thoughts.

It’s been a sensational year for gaming generally, from genre-defining multiplayer games in the likes of Arc Raiders, a triumphant return for the Battlefield series, some incredible new games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Blue Prince and a host of brilliant followups that build on their predecessors like Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and Hades 2.

However, this year, once again, did not come without its pain for those who make the games we love. We saw a host of studios shuttered, exciting games cancelled and thrown away, and thousands of job losses once more.

But those who have seen their games come to fruition this year have treated us to some all timers, and some stand-out games of the entire generation. In fact, it’s been such a good year that we’ve felt compelled to expand our game of the year list to 20 from last year’s 10, just to give some more brilliant games a little time in the sun.

Here’s what we enjoyed the most from this year, culminating in our pick for Game of the Year 2025.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Top 20

20. Split Fiction

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Split Fiction is developer Hazelight Studios taking everything that worked with the already excellent split-screen adventure It Takes Two and polishing it to perfection.

Tightly designed levels filled with platforming, puzzles, and combat are fun enough solo in any game - but become an incredible experience when you’re working through them with a friend.

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC

The premise of two contrasting writers, one sci-fi and the other fantasy, trapped in a simulation based on their two dreamed-up worlds, is unique and utilized to deliver some imaginative sequences that are brimming with personality. Who could forget desperately trying to beat a Captcha on a phone in the middle of a high-speed motorcycle chase, or frying and saucing themselves up as a sentient hot dog?

Grab a friend, loved one, or family member because this isn’t an experience that you should miss.

Dashiell Wood, Gaming Editor

19. Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

(Image credit: Jump Over The Age)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector dials down some of the tension of its predecessor while opening up its gorgeous world through a brand new travel system.

As before, you play as a Sleeper, a sort of artificial human that’s doomed to a life of servitude and paying off debt. Once again, you're being relentlessly hunted, but hey, at least your body is slowly dying like in the first game.

Developer: Jump Over the Age

Publisher: Fellow Traveller

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac

As a sequel, this game really hits the mark by fine-tuning the dice roll systems and increasing the size and scope of the narrative. Your crew in Citizen Sleeper 2 now makes their own dice rolls, and is a whole a lot more essential to your survival. Contracts need to be completed, fuel needs to be gathered, and allies need to be fostered if you’re to make it through alive.

With a masterfully well-told plot, Citizen Sleeper 2 is a narrative triumph. There’s sadness, beauty, and plenty of real-life parallels to experience. This is a delicate, philosophical, and oh so human sci-fi game, and one that shouldn’t be missed.

Jake Green, Evergreen Editor

18. Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

This might be the first year where Battlefield truly beat Call of Duty.

While Black Ops 7 struggled to strike a chord with players, Battlefield 6 has been dominating the charts thanks to the developers doubling down on everything that makes the series so great.

Developer: Battlefield Studios

Publisher: EA

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Its gritty, grounded tone really sells the conflict fantasy, as do its massive, large-scale battles with up to 64 players duking it out in giant maps.

Its environments are all well-balanced, especially compared to some of the horrendous inclusions back in 2042, and the return of the fan-favorite class system was clearly the correct choice. The small handful of new innovations, like the Escalation mode and tactical destruction system, smartly evolve the Battlefield formula without undermining its foundations.

Throw in a solid, though not exceptional, campaign and the recently released Redsec battle royale mode, not to mention all the possibilities of the highly creative Portal system, and you have an FPS that’s going to dominate our free time for years to come.

Dashiell Wood, Gaming Editor

17. Dispatch

(Image credit: AdHoc Studio)

Episodic, choice-based narrative games are so back!

It's been too long since we've had one of its genre, but this year, AdHoc Studio took everyone by surprise with its superhero workplace comedy, Dispatch.

Developer: AdHoc Studio

Publisher: AdHoc Studio

Play it on: PS5, PC

Arguably this year's underdog, Dispatch is a game that has managed to capture the spirit of an old Telltale Games title across eight episodes while still making the experience feel fresh and inviting for everyone.

The concept of a ragtag team of superheroes combined with dark humor should seem stale by now; we've seen it time and time again, however, Dispatch is an exception. Whether you waited weekly for each episode or are only just now binging the story, the game gets you hooked from the get-go, if not for the enticing episodic structure and branching story paths, then for the ensemble of lovable characters.

With truly remarkable animation and voice acting from an all-star cast, Dispatch improves upon the genre by offering more interactive ways to engage and tailor your own story, such as mini-games and strategic, tactical missions, rather than simply clicking dialogue options or executing quick-time events.

Hopefully, Dispatch's success will yield to an episodic, choice-based adventure genre renaissance, because I'm itching for more just like it.

Demi Williams, Freelance contributor

16. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

(Image credit: Sega)

In one of the biggest upsets of the year, Mario Kart World was not far and away the best kart racer of the year. For me, that accolade handily goes to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. While it doesn’t have the scope - or arguably the ambition - of Nintendo’s karting launch title, what matters most is that CrossWorlds is simply more fun.

Developer: Sonic Team

Publisher: Sega

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC

Featuring a great sense of speed, an ultra-satisfying drifting model, and a metric ton of car customization, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds puts emphasis on player expression. That can be as simple as the combination of character and car parts, or something deeper, like the loadout of race-altering Gadgets that any given player brings to a race.

Supported by loads of tracks, modes, and unlockables, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds appears to have a long life ahead of it, supported by an eager player base and full cross-network play for its online modes. Throw in the ongoing addition of plenty of Sega and guest characters, and Sonic Team finally managed to have a bit of a Mario Kart killer on its hands. In terms of sales? No, probably not. But for overall fun factor? Absolutely yes.

Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor

15. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

I wasn’t the biggest fan of Death Stranding back in 2019, finding its bombastic and convoluted story to be at odds with the brilliant and tastefully subdued gameplay loop. In short, I absolutely loved delivering packages, but hated when control was taken away from me to trigger lengthy cutscenes.

Fortunately, the gameplay updates were enough to sell me on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and I found the narrative to be much better this time around.

Developer: Kojima Productions

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Play it on: PS5

The story focuses on the various allies that Sam has accrued over the years, and while there is, of course, some Kojima silliness to be had, Death Stranding 2 is a much more grounded game as a whole. The core loop is largely still the same, but you have heaps more options when making your deliveries. There’s a monorail system to establish, dynamic weather to navigate, and even a day/night cycle. The weather is particularly transformative, showcasing the very best of what the PS5 can do, as arid deserts flood and become genuine threats in a matter of minutes.

The vast majority of my complaints have been directly answered in Death Stranding 2. The combat is simpler and more viable, and there are genuine incentives to experiment with a wider variety of weapons. I adore how the driving feels now, and the fact that stealth plays a much larger part in enemy encounters. Dare I say it? There are hints of Metal Gear Solid 5 in the way enemy encounters play out, and in how camouflage is utilized by different outfits and weapons. Death Stranding 2 had me hooked for a hundred hours, and it’s easily my personal favorite PS5 exclusive released in 2025.

Jake Green, Evergreen Editor

14. Elden Ring Nightreign

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Traversing The Lands Between entirely on foot and with a party of two other complete strangers sounds like it’d be a disaster. And yet, Elden Ring Nightreign is easily the most fun I’ve had with a multiplayer-focused title all year.

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

The game is a very clever spin on Elden Ring, featuring a rogue’s gallery of playable heroes all with their own unique abilities, traits, and stat preferences. Chucked into Limveld - a twisted version of the original’s Limgrave - you dash across the map and power yourself up by looting weapons and items, all while leveling up and pitting your mettle against some seriously tough bosses. Many of which have made the jump from the Dark Souls trilogy.

Runs are a bit of a time commitment, spread across two lengthy in-game days before culminating in a ruthless final boss encounter. But with a couple of eager pals, Nightreign successfully replicates the feeling of taking down painfully difficult bosses. And for my money, many of them are some of the best FromSoftware has ever put into a game.

With the recent release of The Forsaken Hollows expansion, Nightreign has been given a healthy second wind, and I hope it won’t be the last major update before Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods releases in 2026.

Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor

13. The Alters

(Image credit: 11 bit studios)

There’s really nothing else quite like The Alters, and that should be celebrated. It’s technically a life-sim mixed with a management game, and then mixed once again with a 3rd person action game. It shouldn’t really work at all, but The Alters ends up being a brilliant sci-fi experience that really takes some big swings.

Developer: 11 bit studios

Publisher: 11 bit studios

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

You play as Jan, a man stranded on a deadly planet after a mission gone wrong. To get out alive, he must clone himself, producing sort of alternate reality versions of himself to build out a crew. One Jan might be a scientist, while another became a miner in another life. Things get pretty wacky, very quickly, as Jan weighs the consequences of his cloning against the possibility of never getting off the planet he’s stranded on.

The Alters’ twisting story is filled with just as many dark moments as those of hope and silliness. There are full-blown musical numbers, mind-bending revelations, and even some genuine heartwrenching deaths. You get to make major choices as you go, so no two playthroughs are the same, either.

Jake Green, Evergreen Editor

12. Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

There’s a duality in almost everything in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and the game is all the better for it.

The balance between the dual protagonists’ styles is no clearer than in the action. Combat is one of the best features in the game, and right up there with the series’ best, with both Yasuke’s and Naoe’s distinctive styles offering plenty to sink your teeth into and master.

Developer: Ubisoft Quebec

Publisher: Ubisoft

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC

There’s also a satisfying balance in how you explore the world, with landmarks being revealed to you once slowly; there’s a good balance to the pace you can acquire skills and develop your character that’s not just about acquiring XP; and there’s a well-implemented steadiness in how stealth and head-on action. It’s all mighty satisfying and really well put together to hit a sweet spot of both macro and micro progression in a game.

It’s also probably the finest-looking Assassin’s Creed game I have ever seen, and the rendition of Feudal Japan the is truly spectacular. Every vista is breathtaking, landscape features are beautiful, and the architecture and style of the world is exquisite.

It's definitely the best open-world game in the series, and one I’ve kept coming back to all year.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor

11. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

(Image credit: Sega)

After winning hearts and minds with Streets of Rage 4 in 2020, developer Lizardcube returned half a decade later with another take on a beloved classic Sega IP. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is the result, and it’s a glorious return for Joe Musashi.

Developer: Lizardcube

Publisher: Sega

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Art of Vengeance replicates much of what fans come to expect from the series: fast-paced side-scrolling action with a focus on swordplay and special ninpo abilities. Lizardcube’s hand-drawn 2D visuals only serve to enhance this, with gorgeous animation and strong area and enemy variety throughout.

There’s a little bit of metroidvania formula thrown in here, but it’s not overdone. Each level has the occasional side path to explore for upgrades and optional encounters, but Art of Vengeance retains the same steady, arcade-like pacing of games from the series’ past. If you love action platformers, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is an essential play.

Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor

Top 10

10. Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders is the surprise hit of the year, pairing tense PvP action with the hallmarks of the extraction shooter genre. This is less a game, more a social experiment, as players are encouraged to work together, forge alliances, or betray one another in equal measure. It’s a potent mix that finally managed to drag me kicking and screaming into an extraction shooter. After a few hours, I loved it, finding a great mix of helpful strangers and genuinely terrifying bandits.

Developer: Embark Studios

Publisher: Embark Studios

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

The Arc are wonderfully designed and animated foes that will seek out, attack, and finish off would-be Raiders. There’s the deceptively simple Wasp, which will easily down you if you miss your shots; the devastating Leaper, using rocket jumps to close the distance in seconds; and the face-hugger-like Tick, which can throw you off balance just long enough for another enemy to sweep in and finish you off.

It balances the threat of the Arc and other players masterfully. Audio is smartly tuned so that you can tell the difference between an injured enemy and a fully healed one. And the in-game voice chat is easily accessible and often vital for defusing tense situations with others. 2025 has been a great year for multiplayer games, but none have felt as fresh and exciting as Arc Raiders.

It’s going to be very interesting to see what the future holds.

Jake Green, Evergreen Editor

9. Silent Hill f

(Image credit: Konami)

While TechRadar’s own James Pickard was lukewarm on the game in his Silent Hill f review, this is an experience I’ve not been able to stop thinking about. I agree with many of James’s critiques; namely, the combat being pretty repetitive and unpolished. But when the story, setting, and characters are this compelling, choppy combat is the least of my worries. Especially in a survival horror game.

Developer: NeoBards Entertainment

Publisher: Konami

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Protagonist Hinako is one of my all-time favorite characters in the medium. Her plight to survive the horror that has descended on her hometown of Ebisugaoka is one I won’t soon forget. There’s plenty of scathing social commentary mixed in, and certainly not for the faint of heart, with themes of gender discrimination, forced arranged marriage, not to mention having one’s future controlled and decided by the very worst society has to offer.

It’s an incredibly bleak journey, and one that’s phenomenally acted by its main cast. Particularly actor Konatsu Kato, who gives an impassioned and often unpredictably deranged performance as Hinako. To say more would be to spoil just how special Silent Hill f is, and for me, it’s the series’ best game since 2003’s Silent Hill 3.

Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor

8. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

(Image credit: Don't Nod)

Life is Strange developer Don’t Nod proved that it’s still a master of its craft with Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

This episodic (Tape 1 and Tape 2), choice-based adventure bridges the past and present with a branching narrative that’s split between the summer of 1995 and 2022. In the wake of the arrival of a mysterious package that threatens to dig up dark secrets, a group of childhood friends reunite 27 years after they swore never to see each other again.

Developer: Don't Nod

Publisher: Don't Nod

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Expertly written dialogue perfectly captures the awkwardness of the characters’ teenage years, with your choices shaping the trajectory of their lives and attitudes in the modern day. If it sounds like I’m deliberately keeping details vague, it’s because I am - I would recommend going in completely blind and losing yourself in its enthralling narrative.

It certainly helps that the game is absolutely beautiful too. It’s a real nostalgia fest filled with authentic 90s details to pore over and some of the best use of color I’ve ever seen.

A unique camera mechanic lets you record events from the protagonist’s perspective too, compiling your footage into cute memoirs that you can watch back to uncover extra plot details.

Dashiell Wood, Gaming Editor

7. Ghost of Yōtei

(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

Coming after one of the previous generation’s best PlayStation games was never going to be easy, but Ghost of Yōtei is an absolutely brilliant game that I soaked up all of, devouring all it offered this year.

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Play it on: PS5

Not a sequel in the traditional sense of the word, and not trying to be a direct follow-up narratively, Ghost of Yōtei still channels a lot of what made its predecessor excellent, and develops key areas to make it a standout game of the year, with a wonderful open world in particular.

The combat is a true highlight and offers an expansive multi-weapon system for you to carve out your preferences while also ensuring that each offers strengths and weaknesses. Atsu’s moves are poetically dance-like, and putting together a string of brutality between multiple enemies is not satisfying or rewarding. The balance of stealth is welcome, though Atsu feels much more like she was designed to be a head-on-collider, which is absolutely fine with me.

Complete with the premium Sony first-party game direction and attention to detail that we all know and enjoy, the world of Ghost of Yōtei is a beauty and has wonderful elements of Tsushima’s exploration enhanced, as well as spectacular locations and fun side activities.

Ghost of Yōtei is an extremely well-polished adventure that’s full of heart, emotion, bloody action, and wonderful open-world exploration. It’s a worthy entry in our top ten games of the year.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor

6. Donkey Kong Bananza

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I can’t think of a more glorious celebration of destruction than Donkey Kong Bananza.

This Super Mario Odyssey successor truly lets you go bananas in its massive, almost fully destructible levels. The platforming and puzzles are on point, with a wealth of exciting abilities that reshape how you engage with the varied terrain. You can become a hulking zebra capable of sprinting across water at lightning speed, a giant ostrich armed with explosive egg bombs, and more.

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Play it on: Nintendo Switch 2

Throughout the adventure, you’re joined by a young version of Odyssey’s Pauline, who, thanks to excellent voice acting, provides an incredibly endearing companion. Even the villains are strong thanks to memorable designs and compelling boss fights that challenge you to put everything that you’ve learned throughout each zone to the test.

This might be the most technically impressive Switch 2 game yet to boot, demonstrating complex physics and a level of reactivity that we simply haven’t seen before in games on the platform. If this is indicative of the kinds of experiences that will be coming to the system throughout its life, then we might very well be looking at the absolute best Nintendo console to date.

Dashiell Wood, Gaming Editor

5. Hollow Knight: Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

It’s quite likely that Hollow Knight: Silksong was the most highly anticipated indie game in history. Years of speculation and game award no-shows only served to stoke an already out-of-control level of hype. Team Cherry had a very difficult job indeed, but against all odds, the small team just about pulled it off.

Developer: Team Cherry

Publisher: Team Cherry

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, Mac

I suppose what I like so much about Hollow Knight: Silksong is that it’s completely unlike what I expected from a sequel to Hollow Knight.

It’s hard as nails, with a wicked sense of humor, and a completely different kind of approach to world exploration and rewards. There’s so much more to explore from the get-go in Silksong. The enemies hit harder, the upgrades are fewer and further between, yes. But there’s also more incentive to take your time, to actually take moments to learn new mechanics and plan your next approach.

Silksong is a game to be played slowly, something that completely flies in the face of the rampant, ravenous fervor surrounding its launch. Once you meet Team Cherry halfway and understand that Silksong isn’t a simple follow-up to Hollow Knight, you’ll start to see things differently. This is a mastercraft in 2D platforming, a triumph in audio design, and the fruits of a world-class studio doing things on its own terms.

Jake Green, Evergreen Editor

4. Hades 2

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Hades 2 is everything I could have asked for in a sequel to one of the best roguelike games of all time. From the striking visual art style and electric soundtrack to its thrilling combat and gameplay loop, Hades 2 is a worthy follow-up that feels refined and elevated enough to be set apart from its predecessor. In a nutshell, it's so much better.

Developer: Supergiant Games

Publisher: Supergiant Games

Play it on: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC

Roguelikes are usually a hit or miss for me, but like the first game, Hades 2 has managed to hold my attention and keep me coming back even after hours of battling through the underworld. Its unique characters and compelling narrative, inspired by the great Greek myths, and dynamic gameplay accompanied by a diverse replayability structure and challenging boss fights, will keep you on your toes and reward you for your efforts.

Like the first game, Hades 2 highly benefited from its Early Access period and allowed Supergiant to fine-tune not just its best title yet, but one of the best games of 2025.

Demi Williams, Freelance contributor

Top 3

3. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

The first time I was beaten unconscious by a random band of drunkards that I had insulted at a tavern in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, I awoke hours later to find that my most beloved pair of boots had been stolen. A multi-hour epic that had me exploring every inch of medieval Bohemia in search of someone willing to sell me a fresh pair ensued, which culminated in me desperately bartering with a snooty cobbler who jacked up his prices in response to my haggard appearance.

Developer: Warhorse Games

Publisher: Deep Silver

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

It wasn’t a scripted part of the story, but rather a highly memorable demonstration of just some of the complex, interwoven systems that make this game tick. That is exactly why Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is so special - it’s an overwrought saying, but it truly is more about the journey than the destination.

Even after hundreds of hours, getting lost in its vast world is an absolute joy thanks to the unprecedented level of freedom it offers. Are you going to make an honest living as a blacksmith alchemist, or miller, become a roving mercenary that’s willing to put morals aside for some coin, or a thieving criminal that terrorises the rich? The choice is yours.

That’s not to say that the story isn’t great when you do engage with it, though. Returning hero Henry of Skaltiz has worked his way up the social ladder and now serves as the protector of his friend, nobleman Hans Capon. The pair’s friendship is central to the narrative, which is filled with intrigue and touches on the imagined inside story behind some of the most important historical events of the era.

Dashiell Wood, Gaming Editor

2. Blue Prince

(Image credit: Dogubomb)

I adore games that present themselves as elaborate puzzle boxes - each layer uncovered, revealing greater challenges and more eyebrow-raising secrets, until you reach that sweet, sweet center. The difference with Blue Prince is that reaching that center is only the beginning. The center has a center. And so, too, does that center.

Developer: Dogubomb

Publisher: Raw Fury

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Mac

Blue Prince, like a delectable, freshly-picked onion, is teeming with layers. You’ll come for the quest to inherit your family home by stitching rooms together and occasionally solving the puzzles within. You might even uncover hints of the sociopolitical backdrop that informs the game’s universe.

It’s when you start noticing the little details on subsequent runs that Blue Prince becomes an obsession. You’ll come across a hint encouraging you to pay attention to things like portraits, chess pieces, the names on busts, sly notes, and messages hidden in books. Blue Prince will take you on a journey from puzzle enthusiast to hardened detective in a matter of hours.

The game’s sublime atmosphere only intensifies the mood. The estate the game takes place on is simultaneously mystifying and cozy. Hearing the soundtrack swell when you uncover a vital clue or a landmark bit of progress never fails to get the goosebumps going. Blue Prince is a wonderful, once-in-a-generation kind of experience with a layered approach to game design that kept me hooked and searching for mysteries long after I rolled credits for the first time.

Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor

1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the standout game of the year, and gets the nod from us as 2025’s best.

Developer: Sandfall Interactive

Publisher: Kepler Interactive

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

It’s a dazzling spectacle that has some of the best performances yet, one of the best worlds and most interesting and gripping narratives ever conceived in the medium, and combines all its facets to make for a melancholy, memorable, and magnificent game. The setting of Lumiere is magical and wondrous, while the story is heartbreaking at times but riveting throughout. Even the map is painterly and beautiful.

I was a turn-based combat skeptic before Clair Obscur, but the game has totally converted me. The game’s addition of active moments during your opponent’s moves adds another simple-but-effective dimension to the combat, while each and every character’s skills are superbly slick, balletic joys to use.

It's a demonstration of the way that only games can combine style, aesthetic, narrative, deep characters, wonderful action, and role-playing choices to make characters your own. It’s truly special and borderline unique in its deployment of all its magnificence, and is a worthy winner of our game of the year award.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor

