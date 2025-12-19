You can get 1000 free Arc Raiders Tokens now, as Embark Studios shares a thank you message for fans
The team promises "a huge 2026" for the game
- Arc Raiders devs have posted a Holiday thank-you message
- The team praises the community's support at launch, and promises big updates for 2026
- Players can now get 1000 free Raider Tokens by logging in before January 13
Arc Raiders studio Embark Studios has shared a Holiday message for players, looking back over the game's launch and 2025 performance. After a phenomenal launch, Embark notes the community's praise and long-term championing of the title as the key highlight of the year.
Speaking in a blog post, Embark Studios goes on to assure fans that Arc Raiders is sticking around for the long term:
"We’ve had a phenomenal launch and beautiful first few weeks of ARC Raiders, but the work is just beginning. We’re here for the long-term, to build a game that continues to excite and surprise - we hope you stick around for the journey!"
Executive Producer Aleksander Grondal reveals the moment the team knew they had a hit, following the April tech test for Arc Raiders. He says that what the team took away from the early response was "the sheer scale of love and passion you guys were going to show this game."
The message ends with the announcement of 1000 free Raider Tokens for all players. By simply logging in now until January 13, players can claim the rewards, which are used to purchase cosmetic items in the game's store.
Currently, there are a handful of skins and packs that can be purchased for 1000 Raider Tokens or less, making the gift a decent offering for those wanting to switch up their Raider's look.
Arc Raiders just launched the Cold Snap update, adding a Snowfall map condition, seeing Buried City, Spaceport, Dam Battlegrounds, and Blue Gate blanketed in a deadly covering of snow. You can play this winter update right up until January 13, 2026.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best PC controllers
1. Best overall:
Xbox Wireless Controller
2. Best budget:
GameSir T4 Kaleid
3. Best premium:
Razer Wolverine V3 Pro
4. Best wired:
Thrustmaster eSwap X2
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.