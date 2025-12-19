Arc Raiders devs have posted a Holiday thank-you message

The team praises the community's support at launch, and promises big updates for 2026

Players can now get 1000 free Raider Tokens by logging in before January 13

Arc Raiders studio Embark Studios has shared a Holiday message for players, looking back over the game's launch and 2025 performance. After a phenomenal launch, Embark notes the community's praise and long-term championing of the title as the key highlight of the year.

Speaking in a blog post, Embark Studios goes on to assure fans that Arc Raiders is sticking around for the long term:

"We’ve had a phenomenal launch and beautiful first few weeks of ARC Raiders, but the work is just beginning. We’re here for the long-term, to build a game that continues to excite and surprise - we hope you stick around for the journey!"

Executive Producer Aleksander Grondal reveals the moment the team knew they had a hit, following the April tech test for Arc Raiders. He says that what the team took away from the early response was "the sheer scale of love and passion you guys were going to show this game."

The message ends with the announcement of 1000 free Raider Tokens for all players. By simply logging in now until January 13, players can claim the rewards, which are used to purchase cosmetic items in the game's store.

Currently, there are a handful of skins and packs that can be purchased for 1000 Raider Tokens or less, making the gift a decent offering for those wanting to switch up their Raider's look.

Arc Raiders just launched the Cold Snap update, adding a Snowfall map condition, seeing Buried City, Spaceport, Dam Battlegrounds, and Blue Gate blanketed in a deadly covering of snow. You can play this winter update right up until January 13, 2026.

