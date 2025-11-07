Arc Raiders patch notes: here's everything you need to know about the latest updates

Arc Raiders is now out on PC and consoles, and the updates are already coming thick and fast. Developer Embark Studios has outlined a bunch of future patches that'll add everything from new maps and events to new weapons and cosmetics.

I've now played a good chunk of Arc Raiders, and can't wait for the new content outlined in the Arc Raiders roadmap to drop. It's already been impressive how quickly the game has been patched and tweaked, and the latest patch has made some much-needed quality of life fixes. If Arc Raiders continues to change over time, it's very likely to rank highly in our best PC games list by the time the year is out.

Here's the latest Arc Raiders patch notes for version 1.1.0, as well as everything added to the game recently. As new updates go live, I'll be sure to add them to this page.

Arc Raiders latest patch notes

The latest Arc Raiders patch notes arrived on November 6, 2025. Version 1.1.0 is now live across all platforms. Here's what it added:

Fixed the issue where the Integrated Shield Recharger was only recharging when equipped.

Fixed an issue where Augment skills sometimes did not work.

Fixed exploit using deployables pushing players through walls.

Added a charge progress for Integrated Shield repair.

Fixed an issue where Health Regen skills wouldn’t work if they were triggered while DBNO.

Fixed the bug where the Well-Travelled achievement wouldn’t register.

Barricades can no longer be placed near zipline exit points.

Added the Punch Hands emote (preorder bonus) in game.

Changed the schedule so new Map Conditions become available Saturday. Hidden Bunker Night Raid - Blue Gate Electromagnetic Storm



As revealed by the full patch notes, new map conditions will arrive on November 8, 2025, adding the Hidden Bunker, Blue Gate Night Raid, and Electromagnetic Storm to the game.

Arc Raiders patch notes archive

Only one major patch has been added to Arc Raiders since launch. There was, however, a hot fix applied on October 31 that made the changes below:

Fixed an issue where the Augment Effects didn't work.

Fixed the robotic proximity voice.

Fixed an issue that was causing crashes.

Temporarily disabled virtual tracking for codex trackers to ensure all objective types unlock correctly.

Fixed a bug where the Augment Effect wouldn't work when equipping another quick-use item.

Fixed incorrect drop chances for keys in certain circumstances.

Fixed so the proximity VoIP UI always shows while speaking.

Fixed some graphical errors in epic settings.

Fixed a memory leak caused by Steam avatar pictures.

Added charge progress hint for integrated shield repair.

Fixed a bug where the health regen augment skills wouldn't work if triggered while DBNO.

Fixed a bug where players could end up on the train tracks by the metro extractions on the Buried City map.

Fixed a bug where Steam avatars wouldn't show up on the social tab.

Fixed some issues with geometry on the Blue Gate map.

Fixed the material on some interior floors.

Improved lighting in some areas.

Fixed images in the store uniformly to scale regardless of aspect ratio.

Fixed a bug where the Trials screen could be accessed through the customization screen before unlocking it.

The store no longer scrolls to the top after using the 'Back' option.

