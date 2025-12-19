Jump to:

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 skins: every free and paid-for Outfit currently available, including Harry Potter and more

Fortnite Winterfest returns!

Four Hogwarts students stand side by side in House uniforms
(Image credit: Epic Games)
Fortnite Winterfest 2025 skins are here, adding Hogwarts-themed Outfits to the Item Shop, and free Holiday skins to the Fortnite Winterfest Cabin. There a paid-for items, as well as free rewards to claim, and new skins will be added over time.

As Winterfest 2025 arrives in Fortnite, there are new snowy areas on the map. Players can log into the Winterfest Cabin each day, too, to open presents and claim rewards. This Holiday update gives us plenty to round out the year, before the next season of Fortnite arrives in 2026.

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 skins

Fortnite characters gather around a fire in the snow. Presents, and Christmas lights decorate the island

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Winterfest 2025 skins can be found in the list below:

  • Celebration of Hogwarts: Bundle (3200), Dynamic Dreamer (1500), Hallway Hero (1500), Radiant Rebel (1500), Creature Caretaker (1500), Story Seeker (1500), Mischief Maker (1500), Prank Prodigy (1500), Fearless Friend (1500), Audacious Adventurer (1500), Knowledge Keeper (1500)
  • The Winterfest Bandit (800)
  • Blinky (1200)
  • Glimmer (2000)
  • Snowdancer (1200)
  • Froststorm Bomber (800)
  • Glacial Dummy (free Cabin reward)
  • Cheeks (free Cabin reward)

Fortnite Winterfest Harry Potter skins

Hogwarts students beside an Owl, A set of broomsticks, and an emote showing a man with steam shooting out of his ears.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Harry Potter Winterfest skins are here. There are ten different base skins to choose from, and from there they can be customized with each house: Griffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff. There's also a Celebration of Hogwarts Bundle, which gives you all ten skins, as well as the Snowy Owl Back Bling, the Firebolt Pickaxe, and the Peppermint Imps Emote.

Fortnite Winterfest free skins

Fortnite Winterfest rewards including musical instruments, paper airplane gliders, and more

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two free skins to claim as part of Fortnite Winterfest 2025. This includes the Glacial Dummy, which is unlocked after you've opened seven presents in the cabin, and then the Cheeks Outfit, which is rewarded after you've opened 13 presents. You can see both of these skins in the image above.

Will there be more Fortnite Winterfest skins?

There's Snow Place Like Home | OG Season 7 is Live! - YouTube There's Snow Place Like Home | OG Season 7 is Live! - YouTube
Watch On

New Fortnite Winterfest skins will arrive over time, and we already know that Hatsune Miku, and a Christmas Sabrina Carpenter skin will be released soon. Unfortunately, release dates for upcoming skins haven't yet been announced. I'd expect new skins to line up with the weekly updates, so December 19 and then December 26.

