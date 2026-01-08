South Park is coming to Fortnite on January 9 with a free mini pass

The crossover will introduce Outfits for Cartman, Kenny, Stan, Kyle, and Butters

Players can also enjoy a brand new 5-person playlist called Quints until February 5

Epic Games has revealed that its next Fortnite crossover will be with the popular animated TV series South Park.

Although the collaboration was leaked ahead of time, the latest Born in Chaos trailer confirms that South Park's Cartman, Kenny, Stan, Kyle, and Butters will be headed to Fortnite and the new Cartmanland on January 9.

In addition to these new additions to the Item Shop, players will also be rewarded with free items from the free Born in Chaos mini pass, as well as take part in a limited-time 5-person playlist called Quints, which will conclude on February 5.

This is a first for Fortnite, allowing teams of five to queue up together in Battle Royale or Zero Build in games consisting of 20 teams per match.

Born in Chaos - South Park Drops Into Fortnite! - YouTube Watch On

The South Park ensemble won't just be joining the battle as themselves, though. As showcased in the trailer, Butters, dressed in his Professor Chaos costume, uses the Stick of Truth to turn the South Park school bus into a Fortnite Battle Bus.

Butters, Cartman, and the rest of the gang are then revealed to be donning personal mech suits that will give the little guys a fairer advantage in matches to come.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1: Pacific Break is currently underway. For all the latest updates, including the release date for the next season, be sure to check out our Fortnite Chapter 7 guide.

