Stealth-mode: 30 all-black home office finds for a distraction-free workspace
Create a fully focused monochromatic workspace
For total focus, a black-themed home office is the ideal. So, I've hand-picked 30 home office essentials from gadgets to decor for creating your perfect monochrome workspace.
For stationery, I've selected the Clever Fox undated weekly and monthly planner, a fine-point Parker rollerball pen, and, of course, no home office is complete with the classic Moleskine notebook. All of which would sit neatly in this Savor all-in-one midnight black desk organizer - it's like a filing cabinet for your desk.
On the tech side, I've picked out the Anker Soundcore Q20 noise-canceling headphones. I use mine everyday to block out distractions at work, and audio and mic quality is well beyond what you'd expect for the price.
I've also included Anker's 6-port desktop charger, the Logitech gray and black mechanical keyboard for a more comfortable typing experience, and a trusty Lenovo mouse. And let's not forget this cool foldable and dimmable Honeywell LED desk lamp with USB ports, which I actually have on my desk.
However, for me, the highlight is this stylish Odeon desk clock from Jones Clocks. I love the retro-inspired timepieces offered by this company.
