I've been running Dungeons & Dragons for 12 years: here are 12 gadgets and essentials I use all the time as a DM — and 2 that I wish I had

Deals
By published

These are the 12 actually useful items I can't live without

Dungeons &amp; Dragons paraphenalia, Bose speaker and iPad on a well-lit table
(Image credit: Best Buy / Amazon edited by Gemini)

I love Dungeons & Dragons. I've been playing for 12 years, and the way I play the game has changed over time – and so has my Dungeon Mastering toolkit. I've now got a cadre of go-to gadgets and tools I use pretty much every session, either during my preparation or play. As luck would have it, there are plenty of Presidents' Day Sales on them right now.

My main tools are centered around organisation and music. My trusty Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has an 'Open in Split-Screen view' mode I use all the time: on one screen is a document with my session notes, on another is a blank Notes page I can write on with my stylus as I go. The Tab S10 Lite is currently $70 off at Amazon right now. Apple users will want a similarly-sized 11-inch iPad with A16 chip instead, which comes with a hefty 128GB of storage and $50 off, so it's $299 compared to the Samsung's $279.

14 D&D gadgets picked by an expert DM

More of today's best Presidents' Day sales

Matt Evans
Matt Evans
Senior Fitness & Wearables Editor

Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.

A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.

Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.