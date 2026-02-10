The ultimate writer's toolkit: 25 gadgets and gifts to help you finish your novel

As a professional writer for 20 years now, I've hand-picked my absolute essentials for getting creative. From essential gear to gifts for writers, these are the gadgets I use and the stuff I wish someone would get me every year.

When it comes to high-end devices, I've selected the excellent ThinkPad T14s (I use mine daily, and the typing experience is incomparable to any laptop out there). I also love my Keychron V6 Max mechanical keyboard when I'm writing at my desk, and this Brother laser printer, which excels at document printing.

For distraction-free writing sessions, I've included the reMarkable 2 - I absolutely swear by this digital tablet, which converts your handwritten notes into usable digital text. And the Anker Soundcore Q20i, which help me focus with its noise-cancelation. For the money, nothing else has come close to these headphones.

Essentials for the craft, meanwhile, include the Moleskine notebook - a joy to write in - and Stephen King's magisterial On Writing. I can't recommend this book enough if you or a loved one wants to really understand the art of writing.

Scroll down to see the full collection, including some great gifts for writers like literary mugs and writing prompt cards. And if you're a writer, I'd love to hear your recommendations - drop them in the comments below.