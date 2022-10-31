The best drawing tablet 2022: top graphics tablets rated

If you’re a digital artist, choosing one of the best drawing tablets is crucial to ensure you can bring your artistic visions to life. Whether it’s for drawing, retouching and editing images or animating, there are plenty of options available.

In years past, the best drawing tablets were limited to conventional graphics tablets, which entailed the use of wires and external monitors, and artists being confined to their workspaces. Nowadays, you have two options. Graphics tablets offer textured work surfaces that need to be connected to an external monitor, and pen displays, which come with built-in screens that enable the user to draw directly onto the tablet as you would on paper. If you’re not sure which is best for you, then read on to discover the key differences in our frequently asked questions section below.

Both graphic tablets and a vast majority of pen displays need to be plugged into a computer or laptop, so if you want a more portable device for your artwork, then one of the best tablets from the likes of Apple, Microsoft and Samsung is likely to be a better option. Some such tablets feature in the list below, offering fewer drawing-specific features but greater portability and day-to-day uses.

Digital art has become increasingly popular, and whether you’re an illustrator who needs to digitally render your work, cutting out the middle-man, or a hobbyist growing your skills, it’s important to pick the device that works for your needs. Whatever your priorities, whether that’s portability or a professional-grade drawing experience, we’ve got you covered. Plus, with Black Friday deals just around the corner, we’re expecting to see a slew of savings throughout November, so it’s great to consider your options now.

We’ve tested all the drawing tablets in this guide, focusing on all the key areas that you should consider when choosing a new graphics tablet – from pressure sensitivity to display, drawing experience to accessories and beyond. If you opt for a traditional graphics tablet that needs to be plugged into a computer, you might want to browse our best monitors , and also check out our guide to the best digital art and drawing software . Not sure if you’d be better off with a laptop? Check out our picks of the best laptops and tablets for drawing and artwork .

The best drawing tablets 2022

(Image credit: Wacom)

1. Wacom Cintiq 22 The best drawing tablet overall – big, bold and beautiful Specifications Active drawing area: 19.5 x 11.5-inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (HD) Battery powered: No Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 levels Connections: HDMI, USB 2.0 specifications Screen Size 21.5-inch Colour Black Condition New Reasons to buy + Great drawing experience + Excellent stylus + Strong yet sleek design Reasons to avoid - No shortcut buttons

Wacom is a big name in digital art and it’s easy to see why. Delivering superior pressure sensitivity, great value and artist-first features, it’s only in recent years that rivals have offered much competition. The Wacom Cintiq is a pen display tablet and Wacom’s answer to contest general use tablets such as the iPad. It’s a fully realized drawing tablet with plenty of space to create, and we think it’s the best all-round option for value, size, design and features.

Given its size, performance and HD resolution, it’s priced pretty competitively, and while other tablets and laptops may offer slightly more in the graphics department, the larger screen lends itself to detailed work and a smoother user experience. The 22-inch panel gives artists plenty of room in which to play; but even the smaller, 15.6-inch panel far exceeds the size and quality of many other tablets on this list. The tablet features folding legs, which feel solid and secure in use, and clip away neatly into the rear of the device, or you can also attach a third-party tablet stand.

The Cintiq is fantastic for all artists – from hobbyists to professionals – and despite its pretty approachable price tag, offers a really impressive drawing experience. The slate has an incredibly high LPI resolution of 5080, and when paired with the wonderful Wacom Pro Pen 2 – which has 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and is widely considered to be the best stylus available – the slate is about as good as it gets for precision. One of our only gripes is that it doesn’t have shortcut buttons, but you can always buy the Wacom ExpressKey Remote separately.

(Image credit: XP-Pen)

2. XP-Pen Artist Pro 16 The best value drawing tablet – Pro quality at a pretty price Specifications Active drawing area: 13.4 x 7.6-inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (HD) Battery powered: No Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 levels Connections: USB-C specifications Colour Black Reasons to buy + Good stylus + Comes with accessories + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Stand is separate and feels cheap

XP-Pen is one of industry-giant Wacom’s biggest competitors, offering more affordable tablets that still pack a punch for performance and design quality. The XP-Pen Artist Pro pen display is lightweight and customizable, thanks to its eight programmable buttons, which allow you to map out your most-used functions. There’s also a red dual control dial that allows you to pan, scroll, rotate, zoom and change the brush size.

This tablet has a bright, fully laminated HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, and is available in a range of other sizes – from a petite 11.6-inch to a massive 21.5-inch display. Soon, XP-Pen will be launching a 23.8-inch model, too. The bigger screens are a little too heavy, perhaps, and smaller screens offer less room in which to play; but the Artist Pro 16 is a particularly good size for artists on-the-go.

The XP-Pen Artist Pro 16 comes with the XP-Pen stylus, which, thanks to its newly developed X3 smart chip, delivers great performance – 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and up to 60-degree tilt. However, it isn’t quite as strong as the Wacom Pro Pen 2 in terms of tilt response and how it feels with which to draw. It also comes with a separate tablet stand (which is a little flimsy), a drawing glove and a handy, sturdy pen holder.

At its list price, the Artist Pro series delivers great value given the quality on offer, but better still are the regular discount and sale prices you’ll see throughout the year. While the Artist Pro offers the best quality and features you can get at this price point, it feels a little cheaply made and delivers a slightly inferior stylus and drawing experience, and so is just edged out by the Cintiq’s sleek hardware, stylus and drawing experience.

(Image credit: Future)

3. iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M1, 2021) The best general-use tablet – Good for drawing and everyday use Specifications Active drawing area: 10.32 x 7.74-inches Resolution: 2,732 x 2,048 (XDR) Battery powered: Yes Pen pressure sensitivity: Unconfirmed (requires Apple Pencil, optional) Connections: Thunderbolt 4, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi specifications Storage Size 128GB - 2TB Colour Silver Condition New, Refurbished Reasons to buy + Incredibly powerful for creatives + Portable + Beautiful OLED display Reasons to avoid - More expensive than pen displays - No stand or accessories included

Without a shadow of a doubt, the iPad Pro is the best general-use tablet for drawing, and the most recent 12.9-inch M1 model is a real treat for artists, delivering plenty of power, a brilliant display and wonderful canvas size. Plus, it’s ultra-portable, which is more than can be said for its competition; as mentioned earlier, all graphics tablets and most pen displays need to be plugged into external devices.

While the iPad Air (at number five in our best drawing tablets guide) is lightweight and more affordable, the iPad Pro takes the lead with its brighter Mini LED (Liquid Retina XDR) 12.9-inch screen. You can, of course, opt for the slightly smaller 11-inch iPad Pro model, but the display on that model isn’t quite as impressive.

Images refresh twice as fast as on many other tablets thanks to the iPad Pro’s 120Hz refresh rate, meaning you have at your fingertips super-fast, super-responsive drawing potential. Add to this the impressive pressure sensitivity of the Apple Pencil 2, which must be bought separately, and the iPad Pro becomes a serious contender. The only thing missing is a tactile screen finish for that real pen-to-paper feel – but you can remedy this by investing in a paper-textured screen protector.

Housing the M1 chip, the iPad Pro is easily the most powerful tablet for drawing and editing images. In addition, iPadOS is compatible with a whole host of creative apps, so you’re much less limited than on other tablets.

While the newer, 2022 model of the iPad Pro brings certain benefits, it's worth noting it's not done much for artists that's worth writing home about when compared to the older version, so we'd recommend keeping an eye out for the hopefully soon-to-be cheaper 2021 version.

Read more: iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) review

(Image credit: Xencelabs, Amazon)

4. Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle The best graphics tablet – no display, no problem Specifications Active drawing area: 10.3 x 5.8-inches Battery powered: Yes Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 levels Connections: USB-C to USB-A specifications Colour Black, White Condition New Reasons to buy + Fully customizable key actuation + Delightfully tactile key clicks Reasons to avoid - Built-in twin-cable isn't the most flexible

While Xencelabs isn’t a well-known name, it certainly made an impact when it debuted in 2021 with the Xencelabs Pen Tablet. Unlike our top three picks, which all arrive with built-in displays, the Xencelabs Pen Tablet is a conventional graphics tablet that needs to be used in conjunction with an external monitor – which makes it a better option for those concerned about the fragility of pen display screens, or those who want to keep to a tighter budget. In terms of what you’d want from a graphics tablet, it ticks all of the boxes, delivering a brilliant blend of sleek, robust design, portability and power at a surprisingly reasonable price.

The tablet is ergonomically designed with a comfortably curved front edge, which is more than can be said for many rival drawing tablets, and it nails one of the most crucial aspects of graphic tablet design with the texture of its surface, offering a decent level of resistance for a realistic and easy drawing experience. In addition to the tablet itself, the bundle comes with two battery-free styluses, which can be individually programmed and come packing 8,192 pressure sensitivity levels, and a pen case.

There’s also a configurable quick key remote, which in itself is a unique feature that sets the Xencelabs Pen Tablet apart from rival devices. While the tablet is pretty lightweight and easy to carry, these separate elements do mean you have two extra components to account for; but it’s a small price to pay for a comprehensive and high-quality setup.

(Image credit: TechRadar / Warner Bros)

5. iPad Air (5th Gen, 2022) The best drawing tablet for hobbyists – powerful, portable, Specifications Active drawing area: 9.7 x 7-inches Resolution: 2,350 x 1,640 Battery powered: Yes Pen pressure sensitivity: Unconfirmed (requires Apple Pencil, optional) Connections: USB-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth specifications Storage Size 64GB - 256GB Colour Blue, Pink, Purple Condition New Reasons to buy + M1 chip gives great power + Great screen + Portable Reasons to avoid - No Thunderbolt 4 - Not a very big canvas

It’s no iPad Pro, but the iPad Air is a very respectable choice for digital creatives – and, coming in at a much lower price, it’s a great option for hobbyists. It still runs on the M1 chip, making it super-powerful and smooth when using creative apps, and its 2360 x 1640 IPS LCD screen offers decent brightness and fluidity.

Like the Pro, it’s portable, and offers greater flexibility than conventional graphics tablets. You can use it for work and play, as well as creative work, which is the reason it’s a great choice for newer artists and hobbyists.

Drawing experience on the iPad Air remains excellent, largely thanks to its compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2, which is sold separately. As we mentioned above with the Pro, iPadOS is compatible with a huge range of creative apps, meaning you’ll be spoiled for choice compared to traditional graphics tablets.

Read more: iPad Air (2022) review

(Image credit: Wacom, amazon)

6. Wacom Intuos Pro Best drawing tablet for professional artists – the industry's go-to Specifications Active drawing area: 8.82 x 5.83-inches Battery powered: Yes Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 Connections: USB, Bluetooth specifications Colour Black Condition New Delivery Medium Download Reasons to buy + Natural drawing experience + Lag-free sensitive pen tracking + Works wirelessly as well as wired Reasons to avoid - Bluetooth can be sluggish

The Wacom Intuos Pro is the go-to device for most professional illustrators, thanks to its fantastic, virtually lag-free pen tracking, tilt and pressure sensitivity (8,192 levels), and great surface on which to draw. Plus, Wacom sells a variety of alternative Texture Sheets, if you want a smoother or rougher overlay.

The Intuos Pro is slim but sturdy, making it easy to confidently carry around, and it comes with a variety of ports for easy connection. Those who like a tidy workspace will be pleased to learn that the Intuos Pro also supports a wireless Bluetooth connection; however, some customers have found this connectivity to be sluggish at times.

Customer reviews hail the Intuos Pro for its incredible precision and drawing experience, and while this does drive up the price tag, it still offers good value for money. The tablet comes with the Wacom Pro Pen 2, but is compatible with other Wacom styluses as well.

There's also a Paper Edition, which allows artists to clip their paper drawings atop the Intuos Pro and convert their physical drawings to digital ones - a boon for illustrators everywhere.

(Image credit: XP-Pen, amazon)

7. XP-Pen Deco Pro Best cheap graphics tablet – affordable, if not basic Specifications Active drawing area: 11 x 6-inches Battery powered: No Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 Connections: USB-C Reasons to buy + Thin and compact for small or portable setups + Scissor switches are a pleasure to use Reasons to avoid - White color gets dirty easily

If you’re not quite ready to splash out on the Wacom Intuos Pro or the Xencelabs Pen Tablet bundle, the XP-Pen Deco will be your natural next best bet for a graphics tablet.

XP-Pen has made some design and user-experience concessions with the Deco to keep the cost low; but, overall, customers have been impressed with its quality considering its price point. It’s just as sensitive as many of our other favorites on this list, offering 8,192 pressure sensitivity levels – although some users have experienced difficulty with the software drivers being a little clunky. With an active drawing area of 11 x 6 inches, it’s a great option for those wanting a quick and easy device on which to draw, sketch, write or edit.

(Image credit: Wacom)

8. Wacom One Best pen display for students – affordable and lightweight Specifications Active drawing area: 11.6 x 6.5-inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Battery powered: No Pen pressure sensitivity: 4,096 Connections: USB-C, HDMI specifications Colour Black Condition New Reasons to buy + Easy to travel with + More affordable than other Wacom devices Reasons to avoid - Fewer sensitivity levels - Smaller canvas

The Wacom One (not to be confused with the One by Wacom) is one of the industry giant’s more affordable, stripped-back pen displays, making it a great choice for students or even kids with a burgeoning passion for graphic design.

It’s petite in size at just 13 inches, but still brings the high quality for which Wacom is known, delivering a great drawing experience for its price point. Its pressure sensitivity is middle of the range at 4,096 levels, and the surface has a natural, paper-like feel that makes it perfect for everything from note-taking and doodling to drawing. While the Wacom One does make concessions in terms of pressure sensitivity, it’s a perfectly suitable option if you’re not ready to invest heavily in digital art, or even for photo and video editing thanks to its wide software compatibility.

(Image credit: Future)

9. Surface Pro 8 The best Windows drawing tablet – great for Windows users Specifications Active drawing area: 11.25 x 7.5-inches Resolution: 3000 x 2000 Battery powered: Yes Pen pressure sensitivity: 4,096 (with Surface Pen) Connections: Bluetooth, USB, USB-C and Wi-Fi specifications Processor Intel Core i3, Intel Core i5, Intel Core i7 RAM 8GB RAM - 32GB RAM Storage Size 128GB - 2TB Reasons to buy + Runs Windows 11 + Very bright and responsive display + Faster than previous Surface Reasons to avoid - Stylus not included - Not as well priced as others listed

The Surface Pro 8 is the closest Microsoft has come to contending Apple in the tablet space; but it might leave creatives wanting when compared to the iPad Pro. However, it’s a huge jump up from the Surface Pro 7; on test, we found it was nearly 50% faster.

The Surface has a responsive and vibrant 2880 x 1920 panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color technology. In short, it displays good colour, detail and responsiveness – plus, the Surface Pro 8 is compatible with the highly responsive Surface Pen stylus (sold separately). However, since the basic configuration of the Surface Pro 8 is comparable to the iPad Pro 12.9 in price, it’s worth noting that it’s a long way from delivering the gorgeous, vibrant display that Apple offers.

Similarly, in testing, the iPad Pro generally wins out for performance. You can opt for better configurations, but this will naturally drive up the price.

The Surface Pro 8 is a viable option for digital creatives that require a tablet that will work in the Windows ecosystem – which is great if you want access to the full desktop version of creative software such as Photoshop, and it’s also a lot better for multitasking than the iPad Pro currently. However, realistically, those are the only aspects in which it wins out if you’re specifically looking at multipurpose tablets.

Read more: Surface Pro 8 review

(Image credit: TechRadar)

10. Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Best for kids – safe, affordable and secure Specifications Active drawing area: 8.7 x 6.3-inches Resolution: 1920 x 1200 Battery powered: Yes Pen pressure sensitivity: N/a Connections: USB, Bluetooth specifications Storage Size 32GB Colour Blue, Pink Condition New Reasons to buy + Snappy buckling spring switch + Retro design reminiscent of peripherals from the 90s Reasons to avoid - No pressure sensititivy

While some kids will get on just fine with cheaper, dedicated graphics tablets such as the Wacom One, it’s pretty unlikely that such a model would be where you want to start. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids is a general-use tablet that will see them get used to drawing on a screen, without having to navigate advanced drawing features such as pressure sensitivity.

There are plenty of great apps for doodling and drawing, as well as a walled garden selection of other apps to keep kids quiet on a rainy day. This tablet doesn’t come with a stylus, but these are widely available (opens in new tab), and you don’t need anything particularly fancy.

If you want to give your child a slightly more grown-up version, you can also opt for the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro , which includes great parental controls plus a better display. Both models are frequently discounted on Prime Day and Black Friday sales on Amazon, too, bringing that already-low price down further.

Read more: Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids

How we test drawing tablets

To choose the best drawing tablets, we look at all of the major - and smaller - players in the market from Wacom and XP-Pen to Xencelabs and general-use manufacturers like Apple and Microsoft.



We test how each drawing tablet works with Windows and macOS, assessing its setup, compatibility, speed and stability to identify who it will work best for and why. Primarily we used Adobe Creative Cloud software, as it's the choice ecosystem of most professionals, but we also look to free and popular software like Kitra and GIMP to accommodate different budgets.

We'll then draw, write and experiment with the tablet to see how natural it feels, identify any glitches and make sure it would be suitable for use over long periods.

How do I choose the best drawing tablet for me? What’s most important when choosing a drawing tablet is considering your artistic process: how, where and when do you like to draw? If you like to draw on-the-go, without the limitations of cables, screens and PCs, you might be better off with a general-use tablet such as the Apple iPad Pro or the Surface Pro 7, which grant great portability and compatibility with other devices, too, at the cost of drawing experience and price. If cost is front-of-mind, but you don’t mind a steeper learning curve, then your best option is a graphics tablet, which will generally be more robust, too. The more delicate pen displays might lose points for portability, but they do offer the best overall drawing experience, giving artists a pen-to-paper feel with artist-first display, design and features.