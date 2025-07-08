Should you ditch the webcam and just use your phone?

We all spend a lot of time on video calls these days, whether that’s for work or catching up with friends and family. Throw streaming into the mix and you could find yourself in front of the camera much more than you bargained for.

That means it’s important to consider whether you should use one of the best webcams – either standalone or built into your computer – or use a phone as your video camera instead.

Both have their pros and cons, but which one is best for you? That’s the question that we’ll answer in this guide.

The benefits of phone cameras

(Image credit: Apple)

Despite advances in recent years, in most cases webcams simply cannot match the quality output you get from using a phone as your computer camera. As long as your phone is relatively recent, its lenses will likely outperform a dedicated webcam nine times out of 10.

Apple’s Continuity Camera system is a good example. When you place your iPhone on top of your monitor, it will automatically be recognized as a webcam in macOS. The quality of the iPhone’s camera means your videos look incredible in almost every situation and lighting condition.

I’ve reviewed tons of webcams and can honestly say that my iPhone’s camera is far better than anything else I’ve put under the microscope. I recently upgraded to an iPhone 16 Pro, but even when I was using an iPhone 12 Pro late last year, its output was still far better than much more recent webcams.

The good news is that you don’t need to be inside Apple’s ecosystem to enjoy the benefits of using a phone as a webcam. Pair the Link to Windows app in Windows with a phone running Android 9 or later, for example, and you get a similar setup.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Alternatively, the Camo app lets you use any phone – any digital camera, in fact – as a webcam on both Windows and macOS.

It works with phones, DSLRs, action cameras, built-in and standalone webcams, and even Continuity Camera itself. It gives you a lot more control over your output than Continuity Camera, too, such as the ability to edit exposure, white balance, flash level, and more. It also comes with overlays, presets and filters, all of which let you tweak your video to perfection.

Another advantage of using a phone as a webcam is that it contains a lot of advanced hardware and software that enhances your image on calls and while streaming.

Modern phones contain dedicated image signal processors and can boast faster image processing, compression and data transfer than traditional webcams. On the software side, they can stabilize output, enhance performance in low light, and more.

That all makes a modern phone an excellent choice for a webcam. If output quality is of paramount importance to you, you’ll likely find yourself heading towards this option for your video calls and streaming.

But don’t discount webcams

(Image credit: Future)

That said, there are times when you will likely want to use a webcam. For example, if you need to use your phone while your call or streaming session is ongoing, you won’t want to have it occupied as a webcam.

Phones can be used wirelessly when serving as a webcam, but you have to be careful that they don’t run out of battery in the middle of a video or call. That’s usually not something you have to worry about with a webcam, as most connect directly to your computer using a cable that keeps them juiced up. Additionally, phones might also overheat more easily than a webcam, given they’re not all intended to be filming for long periods of time.

It’s worth considering the fact that you might need more accessories for a phone, too, such as a mount to hold it onto your computer’s display. While these are usually inexpensive, the costs can add up. Most webcams, on the other hand, come with stands and mounts built in.

And that’s not the only cost involved in using a phone. If you don’t have a suitable phone to use as a webcam, you face the choice of shelling out hundreds of dollars (or more) on a new phone, or simply going without. Typically, webcams are far more affordable.

Generally, dedicated webcams are also a bit easier to set up than using a phone. The difference isn’t always huge, but there can still be a few more steps when using a phone (although Apple has done a good job of making Continuity Camera incredibly easy to set up and use).

Which should you choose?

Phones are almost always more expensive than webcams, because they do far more than just stream video. But let's face it, everyone already owns a phone anyway – so that extra cost won't be a factor, beyond any accessories you might need to buy.

What you will usually get from a phone is a much higher-quality camera packed inside, and their more advanced hardware and software gives them a distinctive edge over a standalone webcam in many cases.

But as with many things in life, it also depends on your situation. A webcam remains the best choice if you don't want to buy extra accessories, need to use your phone while you’re streaming or on a video call, or just want the ease of use that a dedicated device provides.

Ultimately, either will do a great job at enhancing your video calls compared to the built-in camera found in most laptops or monitors, so you can't go wrong with either.