9 features your next webcam should have

Video calls at work used to be a vaguely exotic thing – but these days many of us spend half of our lives on them. And with working from home also increasingly common, it's more important than ever to think carefully about the type of webcam you buy.

Picking one of the best webcams is a great start, but you also have decisions to make about the type of webcam you purchase, and what features it has to ensure picture-perfect video calls.

We’ve pulled together a list of the nine most important things you should consider when it comes to choosing a webcam for working from home.

1. Solid resolution and refresh rate

(Image credit: Logitech)

If hopping on a video call is just a regular part of your day, you’re going to want to ensure your webcam is broadcasting a good-quality picture for your call colleagues to ensure you can be seen clearly at all times.

Much of that comes down to resolution. Ideally, you should look for a webcam that offers a resolution of at least 1080p, although 4K is better. You should avoid 720p (or less) if you can help it.

Additionally, don’t forget to consider refresh rate, which is often measured in Hz. A higher refresh rate (generally 60Hz or more) results in smoother footage. A refresh rate of 30Hz is acceptable, but 60Hz or higher is ideal.

2. Autofocus and low-light sensitivity

There’s more to a good video feed than resolution and refresh rate. You should also look out for cameras that offer autofocus, as this will ensure you look sharp even if you need to move around and adjust the distance between yourself and your webcam.

Light sensitivity is another vital visual consideration. A webcam that is too dark in in low-light situations and too washed out in bright sunlight isn’t a very flexible one. Make sure to read webcam reviews before you buy to check performance in these conditions.

3. A quality built-in microphone

(Image credit: Future)

A webcam’s visual quality is only part of the picture – its audio quality matters too. After all, if you want to be heard clearly on your calls, you need to invest in a webcam with a good microphone. Again, you should check reviews to see how your chosen device fares here.

Unfortunately, built-in webcam microphones don’t tend to be particularly impressive. It’s worth thinking about whether you should invest in one of the best standalone microphones in order to ensure crisper sound on your video calls. There’s plenty to choose from for a range of budgets.

4. Adjustability

Some of our favorite webcams are those that are flexible enough to adapt to your needs. For instance, those that offer tilt and pan movements can easily be adjusted to keep you in the frame. There are even webcams that can automatically track you as you move around the room.

Adaptability applies to the software side of things, too, as this gives you the ability to tweak your output using various settings and sliders. Many webcam manufacturers bundle their own apps with their devices, but third-party alternatives exist too. These apps can let you edit exposure, frame rate, white balance, depth of field, field of view, zoom level, and more.

5. A privacy cover

(Image credit: Future)

It’s far from unheard of for people to hack into a webcam and record the footage it shoots, all without the owner having a clue – partly because hackers can also disable the light that shines when video is being recorded. That’s a massive privacy risk that you won’t want to take.

Fortunately, many webcams come with privacy covers built in. These can be moved over the lens to block it when the camera isn’t in use. If your webcam doesn’t have one of these, you can get attachments that do the same job. It might sound like a small feature, but it’s worth it to help protect your privacy.

6. A reliable connection

The way you connect your webcam to your computer is something you shouldn’t gloss over. After all, if the connection breaks, your video call could be cut short prematurely.

Most webcams are wired, and it’s worth checking how long the cable is before buying. Will it comfortably reach from your computer to your monitor without stretching?

As well as that, you need to know what connector the webcam uses to hook its cable up to your computer. Most will be either USB-C or USB-A, but you need to know before buying, otherwise you might have to purchase an additional adapter.

7. A solid mount

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The last thing you want when you’re halfway through a video call is for your webcam to wobble on its perch or, worse, fall off your monitor. Checking that your webcam has a reliable way to be mounted onto a screen is therefore an essential factor to bear in mind.

Some webcams use simple clip mounts that anchor them in place. Others use an adhesive pad or put a sticky surface on the clip. That might give an extra degree of staying power, but it also runs the risk of leaving a sticky residue on your screen, which you might want to avoid. See if other buyers have mentioned this issue before purchasing your chosen webcam.

8. Durability

There’s no point in getting a new webcam if it’s so flimsy that it falls apart within a few months – that would be a real waste of money. That’s why a camera’s durability is one of the key aspects when choosing which one to get.

Don’t cheap out here – you get what you pay for, and a bargain webcam doesn’t look so attractive when it’s so poorly made that it won’t stand the test of time.

When you’ve found a webcam that seems to meet your needs, check its specifications page to see what it’s made from. Most will be constructed out of plastic, but there are some that use metals like aluminum to add extra rigidity.

Similarly, a glass lens will last longer than a plastic one and, given how central it is to any webcam, it’s important not to overlook this.

9. A good price

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, you want to ensure your chosen webcam is within your budget. We’ve mentioned the importance of not cheaping out, but you also shouldn’t overstretch yourself and get something you don’t need.

Check the list of features and be sure that the webcam you're considering is right for you before spending your hard-earned cash.