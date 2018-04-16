Best webcams 2018: the top webcams for your PC

Despite the best laptops and all-in-one computers sporting built-in HD webcams these days, most traditional desktop towers don’t bear the same luxury. As such, it’s here that we’ll determine the answer to a question as old as time itself: what is the best webcam for you?

The answer depends largely on whether your sights are set on getting famous on YouTube or simply chatting it up with friends. From those with classical designs focused on AV quality to webcams with colorful and quirky designs, we’ve found the best webcam for every occasion.

So, if you want to buy the best webcam for video calling using Skype or Google Hangouts, look no further – the top 10 are on this very list. Read on to find out which one has the best set of features in terms of sound or image quality or even a perfect combination of both.

1. Logitech C922 Pro Stream

It's game on for Logitech's newest webcam

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Background removal, Low-light correction, 720p/60fps video while streaming, Stereo audio, autofocus, auto light correction

Great low-light capabilities

Background removal feature

Supports 720p/60fps streaming

Same design as the C920

No RealSense capabilities

Logitech's newest webcam, the Logitech G922 Pro Stream features the same classy design as the C920 before it, but it’s especially interesting for gamers this time around. The C922 still boasts excellent 1080p video quality when it comes to hosting video calls, and its automatic low-light correction makes it a great cam for streaming with the lights off. It also supports background removal, making it ideal for budding YouTubers.

2. Razer Kiyo

A spotlight on streaming

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Ring light, Compatibility with OBS and Xsplit

Convenient ring light

Easy to use

Expensive

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that a webcam coming from Razer is almost entirely focused on streaming – it’s all the rage amongst gamers these days. However, with the Razer Kiyo, Razer has stripped away many of the fancy bells and whistles that higher-end webcams boast and focused on what matters to streamers – good image quality and lighting with their special Light Ring. This Light Ring ensures that you won’t have to spend an inordinate amount of time before your stream messing with lights to get that perfect effect – just plug in the Razer Kiyo and you’re good to go.

3. Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000

Cheap, cheerful and ideal for Skype

Resolution: 720p | Features: Colour correction, noise cancelling

Cheap

Cheerful

720p only

If you need something cheap and cheerful for Skype, Messenger, Facebook or AOL, Microsoft's LifeCam range offers decent performance for a low price. You don't get 1080p video at this price point, but you do get automatic color correction, a noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone and a stand to fit laptops and desktops alike. It's a cheap way to solve the problem of a PC without a camera or even with a camera that isn't up to snuff.

4. Mevo

Livestreaming on the go

Resolution: 2160p | Features: 4K recording, Mobile device compatibility, Live video and audio editing, Bluetooth 4.1

Portable

Compatible with variety of devices

Very expensive

Let’s say you want to livestream, or capture video, but your muse lies out in the real world rather than in the digital one – the Mevo is going to be a dream come true. Anyone who is an aspiring journalist, or just wants to capture their daily adventures around the city should check the Mevo or the Mevo Plus out, as it allows you to livestream from anywhere you can image through your mobile network. Plus, it’s small and conspicuous enough to not distract your subject in the middle of an interview.

5. Microsoft LifeCam Studio

A pro camera for pro people

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Colour correction, hi-fi microphone, Skype

Wide field of view

Wideband mic for better sound

Expensive

Really designed for corporate types

Aimed at pro users with big monitors, the LifeCam studio offers the familiar combination of 1080p recording and 720p live video calling. It rotates 360 degrees, can be mounted on a tripod and even autofocus with a range from four inches to infinity. The wideband mic delivers crystal clear sound and Microsoft's TrueColor system automatically adjusts the exposure to keep you from the darkness. It's a good choice for business conferencing and presentations.

Read the full review: Microsoft LifeCam Studio

6. Logitech Brio Webcam

Bringing 4K to a webcam near you

Resolution: 2160p | Features: 4K recording, 5X HD Zoom, Windows Hello, HDR

4K Ultra HD

Windows Hello

Maybe a little too high-res

Have you ever used a webcam and turned up your nose because it can’t push the same amount of pixels as your phone? Well, you’re in luck. Featuring a stunning 2160p resolution and HDR compatibility, the Logitech Brio Webcam has finally brought 4K HDR performance to the webcam world. And if that isn’t enough, it’s also loaded with Windows Hello compatibility and an easy to use stand which will let you position it wherever you need to.

7. Creative Labs Senz3D

The Webcam of the future

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Background removal, Low-light correction, Windows Cortana and Hello compatibility, Facial tracking

Windows Hello

Seamless background removal

Expensive

Creative might not be the first manufacturer that comes to mind when you think of webcams, but after the Creative Labs Senz3D, that might change. This futuristic webcam has more features than you can shake a stick at, and the high-tech 3D scanner and facial tracking tech promises to lead to some intriguing things in both AR functionality and even gaming. It’s expensive, but you really are getting all the bells and whistles with the Creative Labs Senz 3D.

8. Logitech C930e

It costs a lot, but it does a lot too

Resolution: 1080p | Features: On-board processing, Zeiss lens, wide angle lens

On-board video processing

Wide field of view

Pricey

The 920 comes very close for a lot less cash

The C930e claims to be Logitech's most advanced HD webcam and it's also one of the most expensive ones on the market. But, unlike traditional webcams, which rely on the PC to do the heavy lifting, this unit does the video encoding itself, which should in turn result in better video quality. The wide, 90-degree field of view means it’s well-suited to business videoconferencing and presentations, and of course it’s Skype-certified for PC and Mac.

9. Samsung VG-STC5000

Need a camera for your Samsung TV?

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Works on Samsung TVs

Does what it says on the tin

Rival devices don't work on Samsung TVs

Skype on TVs is being phased out

Overpriced, even on eBay

Normal webcams don't work with Samsung smart TVs, and by an interesting coincidence Samsung just happens to have its own proprietary camera for its H, HU, JS and JU models. We wouldn't recommend buying one for Skype as the smart TV version of Skype is no longer being supported, but if you want to use Samsung's own gesture control features and its virtual mirror for fitness apps then it's really your only option.

10. AUSDOM 1080P HD Webcam Camera with Built-in Microphone

1080p Full HD for less than £21/$27? Oh yeah

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Built-in microphone with noise reduction, low-light enhancement tech, flexible stand

Full HD

Price

Manual focus

Probably not made of titanium

If you want a full HD webcam without the full HD webcam price, this little beauty is currently going for cheap. Bolstering resolutions up to 1080p HD while supporting 12MP stills, a noise cancelling microphone and low light compensation, this camera is feature-packed yet frugal. There’s no autofocus and you don’t get a big bundle of software, but the low, low price more than makes up for any shortcomings.

Bill Thomas has also contributed to this article