Best Android boxes in 2020: for TV, gaming, and everything else

Whether you want to use them to smarten up your dumb TV set or to empower your workforce on a budget, Android boxes have earned their place – with merit – in the wider personal computer ecosystem.

Falling prices along with rising competition and a massive improvement in technology means that you can now have Android boxes capable of delivering on a par with a Windows PC, but at a fraction of the cost.

Over the past year we’ve seen Android-powered boxes take center-stage with Kodi streaming devices surging in popularity, to such an extent that Android boxes have almost become synonymous with Kodi boxes.

But unlike the latter, Android boxes are more versatile and don’t suffer the bane of being tied to customized user interfaces or Android builds. And in this article we’ve listed the best Android boxes you can currently buy for work, play, or indeed anything else.

Best Android boxes - at a glance

1. Nvidia Shield TV Pro

The best Android streaming box and retro gaming machine

Powerful

Many features

High-spec PC gaming

HDR formats

The latest Nvidia Shield Pro doesn’t do much new, but doesn't have to in order to remain the best streaming box and retro gaming machine out there. An Android-powered set-top-box / games console, it's about as powerful as streaming devices come, and is jam-packed with features that will tempt movie and video game fans alike.

Whether you're after high-spec PC gaming streamed to your TV, or 4K movies in multiple HDR formats, it's got you covered. It does offer less value for money than previous models however, despite a spec bump.

Read our review of the Nvidia Shield TV Pro here.

2. Amazon Fire TV Cube

The best Amazon streaming device

Fire TV OS

Processor upgrade

Dolby Vision

Using Fire TV OS, a variation of Android, Amazon’s newest Fire TV Cube is, by far, our favorite Amazon streaming device – better in so many ways than the Amazon Fire TV Cube that was released in 2017. The processor upgrade and inclusion of Dolby Vision are great new additions and, in spite of a few shortcomings, help solidify the Cube's spot as one of the best streaming players to be released this year.

The Fire TV Cube has always been rock-solid in terms of performance, but the latest version introduces a number of upgrades that make it even faster.

Read our review of the Amazon Fire TV Cube here.

3. Turewell T9

Fast and efficient Android box

Android 9.0 Pie

Good interface

Decent range of games

4K HD

Save bandwidth

The Turewell T9 Android 9.0 TV box comes with Android 9.0 Pie, making it fast and efficient. This Android TV box offers a decent range of games, an attractive user interface (for the cost), and Google Play Store support which grants you access to an eclectic mix of experiences. It also supports video decoding and plays almost all popular audio and video formats, including 4K HD video.

And moreover, its H.265 decoding will save 50% of streaming bandwidth compared H.264, providing the ability to play thousands of Android games on a large 4K screen while enjoying a higher quality experience with less buffering.

4. MINIX NEO U9-H

Good budget Android box

60fps

Full HDR10 support

Cheap

Featuring speedy video that stretches up to 60fps, the NEO U9-H 64-bit Media Hub for Android delivers smooth, responsive, and crystal-clear picture quality thanks to its 4K capabilities. Even better, the U9-H offers impressive picture performance thanks to full HDR10 support.

Its HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology widens the color spectrum, displaying brighter whites and deeper blacks, accentuating the contrast to create a more natural, vibrant viewing experience. All of this is available in a package that costs less than £40/$50.

5. Mecool MK9 Pro

Android box with Google Assistant

YouTube in 4K

HDR10

Bluetooth voice control

Google Assistant

Powered by the S905X2, the latest chipset from Amlogic, the Mecool MK9 Pro can display YouTube in 4K and boasts HDR10 alongside HLG HDR and H.265(HEVC) video encoding for enhanced contrast, color and clarity.

Handily, it sports a voice control function and comes with a Bluetooth voice control remote controller, allowing you to operate the TV box using voice commands, which is both novel and useful. With Google Assistant built in, the Mecool MK9 Pro also makes it easy to control your smart home at the same time.

6. Ematic Jetstream

Miniature Android box with Bluetooth voice search

4K Ultra HD

Netflix, Hulu, and PBS Kids

60 FPS video

Bluetooth voice search

Buying your first Android TV box? Then the Ematic Jetstream 4K Ultra HD TV Box could be the one for you. The Jetstream 4K Ultra HD Android TV Box with Voice Search Remote is, in our view, the perfect starting point to learn more about TV boxes. It provides access to more than 450,000 movies and TV shows across 4,500+ paid and free channels, including streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and PBS Kids.

The miniature (and surprisingly affordable) marvel supports 60 FPS video at 4K resolution while the included remote has built-in Bluetooth voice search technology so that you can use your voice to browse, install, and play more apps, games, movies, and shows.

7. A95X Max

Android box with unique video recording

Unique video recording function

Dual band WiFi

Smartphone as remote

This well-connected Android TV box is equipped with 2.4GHz + 5GHz Dual Band WIFI, in addition to 10M/100M/1000M Ethernet Lan, which improves the problem of small wireless signal coverage by enabling signals to be received from all corners. It also packs Bluetooth 5.0 for fast data transmission to compatible devices.

We’re fans of the A95X Max's unique video recording function, which lets you record videos to share with your family and friends when desired. And who needs a remote control? With this model you can use your smartphone as a remote to navigate recorded clips.

8. Xiaomi Mi Box S

Budget Android box option

Budget box

Decent specs

Some bugs

The Xiaomi Mi Box S doesn’t compare to the likes of the Nvidia Shield TV, but if you’re looking for Android TV on a budget, it’s an option to consider. While it’s not perfect, it has a lot going for it, and if you’re looking for an Android-based streaming box and don’t want to spend much, this is a decent device to go for.

However, know that you will need to put up with a few bugs, a remote that doesn’t always work properly, and you won’t be able to use it for too many high-performance tasks.

Read our review of the Xiaomi Mi Box S here.