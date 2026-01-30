<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="4b52660e-0e4c-4c81-841a-ad184142ac0c"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="NspRWMDok55JnHTT8wmCWQ" name="Best Buy super bowl TV deals 2025" alt="Super Bowl TV sales and deals 2025" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/NspRWMDok55JnHTT8wmCWQ.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="c35423fc-887b-4315-905e-9501bfcc7ff0" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Welcome to this morning's Super Bowl TV sales live blog. I'll be highlighting my favorite deals throughout the day, including best-rated TVs, as well as offers on game-day essentials like kitchen appliances, soundbars, streaming devices, and party decor.<br><br>I'll be drawing on my years of experience covering Super Bowl TV sales to list only the best TV deals I recommend for Super Bowl Sunday. TechRadar's TV editors will also be sharing their expert advice on the best displays for watching the Super Bowl.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>