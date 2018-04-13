The best OLED TV prices and deals in April 2018

So you're looking for the best OLED TV prices and deals on the net? You're in the right place as our dedicated team of deal hunters have packed our price comparison engines with all the latest and cheapest OLED TV prices.

So sit back, relax, and let us do all the legwork for you with our pick of the finest OLED TV deals. Unlike regular HD or 4K TVs, OLED TVs are only made in a few select sizes in order to really show off the top-end technology inside.

With this in mind, we've split the best OLED TV prices into three different categories: 55-inch, 65-inch and the super huge 77-inch. Hmm, got a tape measure handy?

Are OLED TVs better than 4K TVs

The general consensus is yes, the images offered by OLED TVs are superior to those outputted by regular 4K TVs. OLED (short for organic light-emitting diode) screens offer brighter images and also deeper blacks than your average 4K set. This is possible because of the individual cells behind the screen that can turn each LED on or off individually. Motion of images is also much smoother, making OLED TVs excellent for sports, movies and gaming. This refined tech also allows the world's leading TV manufacturers to make OLED TV sets incredibly thin.

All this cutting edge design and technology means OLED TV prices can be much pricier than most regular 4K TVs. Prices are coming down all the time though, especially on the 55-inch and 65-inch models. Good thing we're here to show you the lowest prices, right? Also, if you can afford the 77-inch OLED TVs we'd very much like to be friends.

The best OLED TV prices and deals