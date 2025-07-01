The best Prime Day OLED TV deals are live - save up to $1,400 on our favorite displays
Shop record-low prices right now from LG, Sony, and Samsung
Brace yourselves - Amazon's July Prime Day sale is exactly a week away, and unsurprisingly, the retailer has released early deals that include our favorite OLED TVs. Amazon's early Prime Day OLED TVs feature record-low prices from Samsung, LG, and Sony with up to $1,400 in savings.
As TechRadar's deals editor who's covered Prime Day for seven years and specializes in TV sales, I've hand-picked the 7 best offers for you below. I've selected TechRadar's best-rated OLED displays that are currently receiving stunning discounts in Amazon's early Prime Day sale. Today's early deals are so good that I can't imagine you'll find significantly more savings when Amazon kicks off its official sale.
A few of my favorite offers include TechRadar's best-rated OLED TV, LG's 65-inch C4, on sale for its lowest price yet, $1,296.99, Sony's all-new Bravia 8 II on sale for $2,998.99, and a whopping $1,400 discount on Samsung's feature-packed 77-inch S95D.
The best part about today's early deals, besides the sizeable discounts, is that, unlike Prime Day, there's no Prime membership required to shop Amazon's early sale. You can also visit our Prime Day TV deals guide if you're looking for a budget display.
The 7 best early Prime Day OLED TV deals
The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon's early Prime Day sale has an impressive $300 discount, bringing the price down to a record low. You're getting the best picture possible thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.
The best early Prime Day OLED TV deal is LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a whopping $1,400 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
The Sony Bravia 3 is one of the more affordable options in the manufacturer's range of high-end displays, and this one is designed with many PlayStation 5 features in mind. It's a great option if you want an OLED display for gaming that offers a smooth experience and excellent image quality, thanks to enhancements like Dolby Vision HDR.
The LG C3 is the predecessor of the LG C4 and has been a bestseller during holiday sales, such as Prime Day. Today's early deal brings the 65-inch model down to $1,186.99 - a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Additionally, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the ultimate gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,336.91, which is only $30 more than the record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV', and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a stunning design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs available right now. While expensive, it's worth every penny, thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Today's early Prime Day deal shaves a whopping $1,400 off the price.
Sony's all-new Bravia 8 OLED TV is the successor to the popular Bravia 8 model and offers improved brightness, an impressive picture, and an overall premium picture experience that Sony OLED TVs are known for. It's also an excellent TV for gamers, with exclusive features for PS5. Today's early Prime Day deal is a new record-low price and a fantastic buy if you're wanting one of the best Sony OLED TVs on the market.
