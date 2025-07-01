The best Prime Day OLED TV deals are live - save up to $1,400 on our favorite displays

Samsung S95D 77-inch OLED 4K TV:

was $4,397.99

now $2,997.99 at Amazon

Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV', and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a stunning design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs available right now. While expensive, it's worth every penny, thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Today's early Prime Day deal shaves a whopping $1,400 off the price.