Maxsun Technology has introduced the MS-PC Farm 88601, a Mini-ITX motherboard designed for high-performance, compact computing.

One of the board’s standout features is support for four DDR5 memory slots, which allow up to 256GB of RAM.

This capacity is double what Nvidia’s DGX Spark systems offer, placing the motherboard in a category that can compete with Nvidia’s Petaflop-class AI mini PCs.

High-speed expansion and power delivery

The design focuses on high-density deployment in small form factors while retaining the flexibility needed for demanding workloads.

It includes a PCIe 5.0x16 interface, which ensures high-performance graphics cards run without bandwidth limits.

This capability makes it suitable for AI compute, virtual desktop infrastructure, and cloud gaming workloads.

The board uses a 10+1+1 phase SPS power design to deliver stable CPU operation and fully support processor performance.

Airflow optimizations lower system temperatures by about 10°C under load and raise CPU frequencies by roughly 0.4GHz in real-world testing.

Support for IPMI 4.0 enables remote monitoring, asset tracking, out-of-band control, and one-to-many cluster management without using system resources.

Forced BIOS flashing and an intelligent fault diagnosis system help identify IC component issues and speed up recovery.

Distributed debug LEDs and a one-key BIOS restore button on the rear I/O panel further simplify maintenance.

This setup allows administrators to manage multiple nodes efficiently in cloud or esports environments.

The 88601 belongs to Maxsun’s broader PC Farm lineup, which also includes the B760I and H770I D5 V2 models.

These motherboards share airflow-focused designs that reduce thermal stress and maintain CPU performance during continuous operation.

The inclusion of four DDR5 slots in a Mini-ITX form factor is rare and enables high-capacity memory deployment in a compact footprint.

Although the motherboard suits AI-focused mini PCs, it currently supports only Intel platforms.

Its high memory capacity, advanced power delivery, and integrated remote management point to a premium price level that reflects its professional and high-performance focus.

