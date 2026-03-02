Lenovo launches ThinkTab X11 rugged Android tablet for frontline and industrial use

It's powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 with IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H durability

Has dual USB-C ports, removable battery with battery-less mode, and starts at €499

At MWC 2026, Lenovo debuted a number of new products, including updated laptops and some intriguing concepts.

The company has also introduced something less flashy but arguably more practical — the ThinkTab X11, an Android rugged tablet built for frontline work rather than couch surfing.

The device sits under the Think brand, which until now has largely meant Windows PCs and business laptops. With the ThinkTab X11, Lenovo is bringing that badge to an Android slate aimed at logistics, construction, manufacturing, and transport.

Powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

The ThinkTab X11 runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mobile platform, so it should offer steady performance and solid power efficiency for shift-based use, along with built-in connectivity for always-on tasks.

The tablet has been tested to MIL-STD-810H standards and carries an IP68 rating. It’s built to handle dust, water, drops, and the kind of treatment that would end most consumer tablets quickly.

The display is designed for outdoor work, with support for glove and wet-touch input - essential on job sites where bare fingers aren’t an option.

One practical feature is a screwless removable battery with a battery-less mode. In fixed installations or vehicle mounts, the device can run without a battery inserted, which could help with long-term wear and safety.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are two USB-C ports, allowing charging and accessories at the same time. Front-mounted NFC supports data capture for inventory, authentication, and access control.

Lenovo is also leaning on enterprise management and security tools so IT departments can deploy and manage fleets of devices without too much effort.

On stage, Eric Yu, Senior Vice President of SMB Segment and Commercial Product Center, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo, said: “As AI moves from experimentation to everyday business reality, organizations need technology they can trust, scale, and sustain."

"By combining AI-ready devices with strong repairability, platform choice, and enterprise-grade security and services, we are helping customers adopt AI with confidence, control, and long-term value.”

The ThinkTab X11 is set to start at €499. Lenovo hasn’t yet said whether it plans to release it in the US.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.