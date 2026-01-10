Lenovo had a massive presence at CES 2026, with a huge collection of new releases available to both business and consumer customers.

But with so much to look through, we thought we'd pull out the most exciting and intriguing new releases from Lenovo at CES.

So if you're in the market for a new business laptop this year, here's our pick of the latest Lenovo device - plus something else exciting which might be coming along real soon.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14th Gen

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

We'll start with something which might seem ordinary, but really it's anything but. Lenovo has released 13 previous generations of its ThinkPad, but the 14th generation offers some huge steps forward.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14th Gen is its most powerful yet, boasting some seriously powerful hardware, all of this is packed into an incredibly thin and light build that weighs in at under 1kg.

But that's not all - the device also sports a new space-frame build which features a dual-sided motherboard to create more space in the system. Along with a removable back panel, users can also use the new removable keyboard panel to access components from both top and bottom, allowing users to replace items such as the keyboard, battery, and USB ports.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

If you've ever wanted to really go hands-on with your laptop, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 could be one for you.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previously shown off at CES 2025 as a concept, it's now a real product, with the striking addition of a dual rotational hinge which pivots the 14in display to follow and move with you as you present or move around a room.

The device, which is powered by an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage, also uses audio cues to turn on, open up or turn into tablet mode, as well as Lenovo's knock to unlock feature.

ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

If you're after something which will stay in one place, the company also showed off its latest all-in-one PC offering.

Lenovo says the ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition is built for power and productivity, with its innards including up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3, up to 64GB RAM and 2TB storage, and a host of connectivity ports such as USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, and an audio jack

It also adds some interesting productivity tools, including a 16MP desk camera offering not only 1080p HD video recording and 4 mics, but also the ability to scan items such as handwritten notes before transcribing them into proper sense for you.

ThinkCentre X TWR

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

If you're a fan of pure old-fashioned power, Lenovo's addition to the tower PC landscape will be right up your street.

The ThinkCentre X TWR is a proper retro build, standing 425mm x 225mm x 495mm, making it an imposing presence in any space. Inside, it's also a powerful proposition, offering hardware up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, up to 4x64GB DDR5 RAM, and up to 3x M.2 PCIEe 2280 SSD.

This makes it a true performance heavyweight, ideal for high-end tasks like video editing and rendering, with Lenovo saying it can support up to 70 billion parameter AI models.

AI Sensor Hub

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

For those of us who enjoy micromanagement, the Lenovo AI Sensor Hub uses contextual awareness to adjust performance as you use your device.

Integrating cameras, microphones, radar, and environmental sensors, the system processes data locally to adjust performance characteristics, privacy behavior, and power efficiency in real time.

And also...ThinkPad rollable XD Concept

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

To finish - here's one for the future (hopefully), as Lenovo showed us one very cool concept - the ThinkPad rollable XD.

With a simple stroke of the top panel, the screen expands from 13.3in to 16in, with the extra space rising up vertically, giving you more space for all the most crucial tasks.

You can even watch the process unfold, with a transparent Gorilla Glass cover giving you access to the gears and innards working, and even doubling up as a separate e-Ink display.

In practice it looked very cool - now let's hope this concept sees the light of day soon!

TechRadar will be extensively covering this year's CES, and will bring you all of the big announcements as they happen. Head over to our CES 2026 news page for the latest stories and our hands-on verdicts on everything from wireless TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI. You can also ask us a question about the show in our CES 2026 live Q&A and we’ll do our best to answer it.

And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok and WhatsApp for the latest from the CES show floor!