Good morning from Las Vegas! We're live on the ground for CES 2026, and will be attending Lenovo Tech World later today for all the news as it happens.

Following the opening CES 2026 keynotes yesterday, it's now Lenovo's time to shine, and what a show we have in store. The company is taking over the iconic Las Vegas Sphere, with 14,000 people set to be in attendance for the keynote later today.

Hosted by Lenovo CEO and Chairman Yuanqing Yang, and featuring guests such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan and many more, it should be quite an event - so follow all our live build-up here!