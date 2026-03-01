MWC 2026: We're live in Barcelona ahead of the world's biggest mobile show
Here's everything we're hoping to see at MWC 2026
I’m here at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona for Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026.
Over the next few days, I’ll be getting to grips with all the latest enterprise solutions, connectivity breakthroughs, and industry-firsts.
All the big names are here, including Huawei, Qualcomm, Nokia, and Ericsson, who will be showcasing the latest innovations in private networks, smart offices, and digitalization – helping us get to grips with “what’s next” for businesses.
From the latest AI integrations to the best coffee spot in the Fira Gran Via, stay tuned as I explore MWC 2026.
Owain Williams reporting in. I've just landed in a warm and bustling Barcelona. Looking forward to seeing what MWC has to offer tomorrow.
