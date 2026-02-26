<a id="elk-58564dde-8232-4956-a740-f82e49c4febb"></a><h2 id="well-hello-cp-we-meet-again-2">Well, hello CP+, we meet again!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="ac1e4532-cb24-4a87-b130-a7daacf188e6"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:5712px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:75.00%;"><img id="P74hFR2cJ8GX8ULoXXwZPd" name="CP+ 2026 live blog post 1" alt="A colorful welcome sign outside of the CP+ 2026 photography show in Tokyo, Japan" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/P74hFR2cJ8GX8ULoXXwZPd.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="5712" height="4284" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="c0208322-9a60-4d23-ac3e-78c5677f60db">It's great to be back at CP+ for the 2026 instalment this year to see the latest in camera gear, and hopefully a few surprises along the way. Not much is expected in terms of all-new hardware, but a few intriguing lenses from SIGMA and more are expected to make an appearance and will likely be major draws for anyone attending the show over the next few days.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>