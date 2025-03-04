Polaroid refines our long-time favorite instant camera series with new Now 3 and Now 3+, and I bet they'll sell like hotcakes

Polaroid's Now instant cameras get a refresh with new third-gen models

Now+ model can connect to Polaroid's app for wireless control

Available from March 4 in new colors and made from 40% recycled materials

Polaroid has refreshed its Now instant camera series with third-gen Now 3 and Now 3+ models. They are the latest in the line of low-cost instant cameras that shoot onto Polaroid's gorgeous (and largest) square film, like the premium I-2 does. Consider them super-sized Polaroid Go's.

Little changed between the original Now and Now+ from 2020 and second-gen models that came two-years later and, truth be told, these latest models are pretty familiar too.

That's no bad thing, we really rate the Now+ and it has featured in our best instant cameras buying guide for several years. But what exactly is new in the Now 3 and Now 3+?

New features are neatly summarized by Polaroid, who describes its latest Now 3 and Now 3+ as, "a refined instant camera with an upgraded two-lens autofocus system, improved ranging sensor, and better light metering for sharper images, even on the sunniest days."

In other words, upgraders should expect sharper focusing and better-exposed prints, whatever the weather, wherever you are.

What's also new is that both cameras are made with 40% recycled materials – kudos Polaroid for that – and come in a range of new colorways. They are available immediately (from March 4, 2025) at the Polaroid website and select retailers, with prices starting from $119.99 / £119.99 for the Now 3 and $139.99 / £139.99 for the Now 3+ (Australia pricing TBC).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Polaroid) (Image credit: Polaroid)

+ = ?

There has always been two coexisting Polaroid Now models; the regular Now and the Now +. So what's the difference between the two versions? Well, they are identical in every way save for one thing; the Now+ version can connect to your smart device for wireless control.

The Now 3+ can be controlled through the Polaroid app, with creative tools such as double exposure, remote timer and an aperture priority mode. Combine those skills with colored lens filters (available separately and in various bundles), and there's much creative fun to be had.

It's also possible to scan and share prints through the app. Naturally, the plus model costs a little extra, but not by much and we think it's worth the extra outlay over the standard version.

As cameras, both are excellent value, but when considering an instant camera you need to factor in the running costs of buying film, and Polaroid's premium film is costlier than Instax (and with good reason – it's stunning).

We are yet to get our hands on the new versions, but we'll conduct a full review when we do. Our expectations are tempered – we don't expect to see much difference between the Now+ and Now 3+ but, again, that's no bad thing. We'll let you know soon.