The upcoming Echolens is a digital camera that stands out from the pack. Designed to recreate the experience of shooting on analog film, it has no rear screen and built-in film-style filters to create warm, vintage photographs. And the X100VI look-a-like is also going to be really, really affordable.
We’ve seen cameras like the Echolens before. We don’t mean compact, fixed-lens and pricey cameras like the imperious Fujifilm X100VI, the stunning Leica Q3 43 or even the recent fun-oriented Fujifilm X, although there’s definitely a bit of all three in the Echolens’ eye-catching retro styling. We mean in pared-back, cheap point-and-shoots like the Camp Snap, which also has no screen and a refreshingly simple approach to shooting.
While details on its lens, sensor and other specs are yet to be revealed, the Echolens appears to be a little more advanced than the Camp Snap. For one thing, it has an LCD indicator on its top plate to keep count of your shots.
After 54 snaps have been captured, you’ll have to offload them to your smartphone or the cloud via the camera’s built-in Wi-Fi – a feature that’s supposed to 'echo' the act of changing the roll of film in your analog camera. This offloading apparently takes just one button press and no time at all.
Stripped-back shooting
The Echolens website promises a minimalist approach to photography, stripping away much of the tinkering that can get in between the photographer and their subject.
That means simplified controls (there’s a shutter button, an image transfer button and a dial to switch the flash on and off, and that seems to be it), a viewfinder for composition and nothing in the way of AI image enhancement or over-sharpening. Instead, the user can pick from a range of digital ‘film’ styles designed to replicate the color profiles of classic 35mm stocks.
A USB-C port is also present for recharging, and Echolens’ makers claim the battery will last for several days on a full charge.
While we really need more detail before we can get too excited about this camera – and all the usual crowdfunding caveats still apply – we hopefully won’t have to wait long. Echolens is slated for a launch on Kickstarter in mid-June 2025, with a full release to follow at an unspecified later date.
What we do know, roughly at least, is the price: the Echolens site’s FAQ says the camera will be around $150 (or around £110 / AU$230), but early bird backers on Kickstarter will be able to secure a pre-order for under $100 (about £75 / AU$155). Which seems like a brilliantly affordable price tag if this thing lives up to its billing.
Of course, backers sometimes have a lengthy wait for the finished product after a Kickstarter campaign closes, so we’ve reached out to Echolens to try and find out more about their camera and campaign. We’ll update this story when we have further info.
Sam has been writing about tech and digital culture for over 20 years, starting off in video games journalism before branching out into the wonderful worlds of consumer electronics, streaming entertainment and photography. Over the years he has written for Wired, Stuff, GQ, T3, Trusted Reviews and PC Zone, and now lives on the Kent coast in the UK – the ideal place for a camera reviewer to ply their trade.
