Ricoh shows off long-awaited GR IV compact camera, but it doesn't look like the major upgrade I wanted

Ricoh GR IV prototype now on display to the public in the company's GR Space showroom in Tokyo

Ricoh has already confirmed GR IV is on course for an 'autumn 2025' launch

A variation with highlight diffusion filter will follow in 'winter 2025'

I’ve been keenly waiting for a first look at the upcoming Ricoh GR IV – but now that it’s happened, I can’t help but feel a little underwhelmed. Disappointed, even.

The long awaited replacement for the excellent Ricoh GR III (which will be discontinued), the GR IV is set to be the next flagship model in Ricoh’s iconic range of premium digital point-and-shoots.

The GR series has gained something of a cult classic status among photographers, prized for their pocketable size, unassuming design and use of large sensors. They're ideal for street photography and holiday snapshots alike, so the release of a new model is always something of an event for photo enthusiasts.

And now a prototype of the Ricoh GR IV is on display at GR Space, the company’s Tokyo camera and photography showroom, allowing curious members of the public to come and take a look (but not have a hands-on experience – this is just an exterior prototype, so not functional).

A tilting LCD and integrated flash would vastly improve the GR series – but it doesn't look like either are coming to the GR IV. (Image credit: Future)

It should be an exciting time for a Ricoh fan like me, but I’m finding the lack of changes over the GR III a bit concerning. The design, for instance, is nigh-on identical to the GR III. I would have loved to have a seen a built-in flash and a tilting LCD screen, but the prototype doesn’t have either.

I also want improvements to autofocus, and to the ruggedness of the camera – and these things are looking doubtful too. Although I will caution that, with this being a prototype, things could change between now and the autumn 2025 release date.

Reasons to be cheerful?

On the plus side, it will come with a higher resolution sensor, new lens, better image stabilization, some control tweaks and refinements such as a plus / minus switch and a D-pad in place of a control wheel, 53GB of built-in memory (as well as a microSD card slot - not SD) and improvements to the way in which images are shared, all of which are nice – if not as transformational as I was hoping for.

Instead, it appears that the GR IV is going to be a small upgrade. There’s nothing wrong with that per se, and users upgrading from older GR models or buying their first ever GR camera are probably going to be in for a treat. People who own a GR III or GR IIIx, on the other hand, might find few compelling reasons to make the upgrade.

All that being said, I can’t wait to give the camera a real-world test to find out the most important thing: how it performs in the field. Rest assured TechRadar will be getting hold of a review sample as soon as Ricoh is able to loan one to us.