PlayStation announces the latest State of Play presentation, and it's happening tomorrow

- PlayStation has announced its next State of Play presentation
- It's happening on June 4 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST
- The show will be around 40 minutes, focusing on upcoming PS5 games
It's a PlayStation surprise as a new State of Play presentation has been announced for tomorrow (June 4).
Announced via a post on PlayStation's official X / Twitter account, this State of Play presentation is expected to be around 40 minutes long, according to the accompanying PlayStation Blog announcement.
This State of Play presentation will focus on "news and updates on great games coming to PS5." No information has been provided beyond that, though it's reasonable to expect potential updates on upcoming games like Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yōtei and Housemarque's Saros.
The State of Play presentation will air on PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels. The show will go live on June 4 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST. It will also be uploaded to PlayStation's channels after the fact if you're unable to catch the show live.
Sony is perhaps cutting it fine with this State of Play announcement, but it's really not much of a surprise. This is arguably the biggest week in gaming, with the Nintendo Switch 2 launching on June 5, followed by Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase on June 6.
We're going to be seeing tons of new game announcements in the latter half of the week, then, so it's not too surprising that PlayStation is looking to get ahead of the curve here.
