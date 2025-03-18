The Future Games Show returns this week for its Spring Showcase, here's how to watch and what games to expect

News
By published

Get ready for some world premieres

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:
  • The Future Games Show Spring Showcase returns on April 20
  • The broadcast will be hosted by actors Jennifer English and Nolan North
  • Viewers can expect world premieres, exclusive game demos, new trailers, and more

It's almost time for Future's annual Spring Showcase, which is scheduled to air this week. It will provide the latest news and announcements for all the upcoming games of 2025 and beyond.

To get ready for the event, here's everything you need to know about the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, including start times, where to watch, and what to expect.

Start Time

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase is scheduled to begin on April 20, 2025, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 8PM GMT.

Where to Watch

You'll be able to tune in to the showcase on the Future Game Show's official Twitch, YouTube, X / Twitter, and TikTok, as well as Steam, Epic Game Store, Facebook, GamesRadar, PC Gamer, IGN, Gamespot, BiliBili, Ginx TV, GOG and more.

What to Expect

This year's annual Spring Showcase will be hosted by actors Jennifer English, best known for her role as Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3, and Uncharted star Nolan North.

Viewers can expect world premieres, exclusive game demos, developer interviews, and new trailers from more than 50 upcoming AAA, AA, and indie games.

We already know some of these announcements, including a release date for the System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster, a new look at Sandfall Games' upcoming game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, an exclusive interview with Tarsier Studios about its co-op horror adventure Reanimal, and a new trailer for Remedy's three-player cooperative first-person shooter, FBC: Firebreak.

A preview of Fretless, a turn-based role-playing game (RPG), will also be shown, and a developer presentation on Kingmakers, along with a closer look at Revenge of the Savage Planet, Hawthorn, Compulsion Game's South of Midnight, and a new look at the third-person survival horror game Cronos: The New Dawn.

After the Spring Showcase, there will also be a 'FGS Live from GDC' that will air straight after and feature even more world premieres and exclusive trailers, news, and interviews from the show floor.

So far, a new trailer for Among Us 3D has been confirmed, as well as a developer interview with Rebellion about its upcoming title Atomfall, a new trailer for Fear FA 98, and the Infinity Nikki.

