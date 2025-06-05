Summer Game Fest 2025 live build-up: where to watch and everything you need to know before the Geoff Keighley showcase

Summer Game Fest is almost here! It's no E3, but you know what? It might just be the next best thing.

This annual video game event showcases some of the most exciting upcoming video games for all major platforms. Hosted by the charismatic presenter Geoff Keighley it's an enjoyable watch, especially the main opening show.

Started back in 2020, some big titles shown at past events include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, The Last of Us Part 1, Zenless Zone Zero, Black Myth: Wukong, and more.

This year we have no idea what to expect, but some of the most anticipated games include Hollow Knight: Silksong, Arc Raiders, and a potential new Resident Evil title.

This is one gaming event that you won't want to miss, so read on for everything that you need to know about the event - plus my live reactions as things get into gear.

Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule

Here is the full schedule for Summer Game Fest 2025.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule June 3 June 4 June 6 June 7 June 8 June 9 State of Unreal Showcase (6:30AM PT) PlayStation State of Play (2PM PT) Summer Game Fest Main Show (2PM PT) Day of the Devs (4PM PT) Frosty Games Fest (4PM PT) Death Stranding 2 Game Premiere (7PM PT) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Devolver Digital showcase (5PM PT) Xbox Games Showcase / Outer Worlds 2 Direct (10AM PT) Black Voices in Gaming (9AM PT) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 IOI Showcase (6PM PT) PC Gaming Show (12PM PT) Row 2 - Cell 5 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Wholesome Direct (9AM PT) Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Women-Led Games (10AM PT) Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Latin American Games Showcase (11AM PT) Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 South Asian Games Showcase (12PM PT) Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5 Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Green Games Showcase (1PM PT) Row 7 - Cell 4 Row 7 - Cell 5

Summer Game Fest main show start time

Only interested in catching the main event? The Summer Game Fest main show (that's the one with Geoff on a stage showing us lots of cool trailers) is set to kick off at the following time:

June 6, 2025 at 5PM ET / 2PM PDT / 10PM BST / 11PM CEST.

Xbox Games Showcase start time

If you just want to watch the Xbox Games Showcase and subsequent Outer Worlds 2 Direct, here's what you need to know.

It takes place on June 8 at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM BST / 7PM CEST.