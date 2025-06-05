Summer Game Fest 2025 live build-up: where to watch and everything you need to know before the Geoff Keighley showcase
Get ready to get your Geoff on
Summer Game Fest is almost here! It's no E3, but you know what? It might just be the next best thing.
This annual video game event showcases some of the most exciting upcoming video games for all major platforms. Hosted by the charismatic presenter Geoff Keighley it's an enjoyable watch, especially the main opening show.
Started back in 2020, some big titles shown at past events include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, The Last of Us Part 1, Zenless Zone Zero, Black Myth: Wukong, and more.
This year we have no idea what to expect, but some of the most anticipated games include Hollow Knight: Silksong, Arc Raiders, and a potential new Resident Evil title.
This is one gaming event that you won't want to miss, so read on for everything that you need to know about the event - plus my live reactions as things get into gear.
Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule
Here is the full schedule for Summer Game Fest 2025.
June 3
June 4
June 6
June 7
June 8
June 9
State of Unreal Showcase (6:30AM PT)
PlayStation State of Play (2PM PT)
Summer Game Fest Main Show (2PM PT)
Day of the Devs (4PM PT)
Frosty Games Fest (4PM PT)
Death Stranding 2 Game Premiere (7PM PT)
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Devolver Digital showcase (5PM PT)
Xbox Games Showcase / Outer Worlds 2 Direct (10AM PT)
Black Voices in Gaming (9AM PT)
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
IOI Showcase (6PM PT)
PC Gaming Show (12PM PT)
|Row 2 - Cell 5
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Wholesome Direct (9AM PT)
|Row 3 - Cell 4
|Row 3 - Cell 5
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Women-Led Games (10AM PT)
|Row 4 - Cell 4
|Row 4 - Cell 5
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Latin American Games Showcase (11AM PT)
|Row 5 - Cell 4
|Row 5 - Cell 5
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
South Asian Games Showcase (12PM PT)
|Row 6 - Cell 4
|Row 6 - Cell 5
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Green Games Showcase (1PM PT)
|Row 7 - Cell 4
|Row 7 - Cell 5
Summer Game Fest main show start time
Only interested in catching the main event? The Summer Game Fest main show (that's the one with Geoff on a stage showing us lots of cool trailers) is set to kick off at the following time:
June 6, 2025 at 5PM ET / 2PM PDT / 10PM BST / 11PM CEST.
Xbox Games Showcase start time
If you just want to watch the Xbox Games Showcase and subsequent Outer Worlds 2 Direct, here's what you need to know.
It takes place on June 8 at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM BST / 7PM CEST.
I'm an experienced tech journalist who has written for a wide range of national and international outlets, including leading magazines like PC Gamer and Edge. I previously worked for the UK's Official PlayStation Magazine, and now cover all things gaming at TechRadar.
I know what you're all wondering. Is Geoff Keighley even real?
He may seem like a bit of a mythical figure, but I can confirm that he does in fact actually exist. I've even met him! He attended one of the illustrious, VIP-only Gamescom after parties last year, along with other industry high flyers... and me.
It's not just Geoff....
Keighley may be the most prominent face of Summer Game Fest, but that doesn't mean he is the only presenter at the event.
He has recently taken to social media to announce his co-host for the main show: Lucy James. James is a prominent face in video content for both GameSpot and Giant Bomb, so seems like a very strong choice.
Excited to welcome @lucyjamesgames to #SummerGameFest on Friday, she will be co-hosting the live showcase.See you on Friday! pic.twitter.com/cA3Subd6UyJune 4, 2025
Who is Geoff Keighley?
If you're interested in Summer Game Fest, then you've undoubtedly heard the name Geoff Keighley more times than you can count. But who exactly is he?
A former game journalist turned present, Keighley had a strong career writing for outlets like Kotaku and GameStop, mainly focusing on long-form deep-dives into major games and studios.
He also frequently appeared on television, becoming a prominent face at events like E3.
Now, he helms his own events and shows acting as both the host and organizer - including the Game Awards and Summer Game Fest.
State of Play recap
Though seperate from the main show - yesterday's PlayStation Sate of Play presentation was part of Summer Game Fest. I covered the event live (absolutely obliterating my sleep schedule in the process) and it was definitely a strong showing.
If you missed the chance to watch it at the time, I've got you covered with a full list of everything announced in the order in which it happened.
Check it out below!
- Lumines Arise, PS5, PSVR 2
- Pragmata, 2026
- Romeo is a Dead Man, 2026
- Silent Hill f, , September 25, 2025
- Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement, 2026
- Digimon Story Time Stranger, October 3 2025
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, September 30, 2025
- Baby Steps, September 8, 2025
- Hirogami, September 3, 2025
- Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots, September 5 2025
- Ninja Gaiden Ragebound, July 31 2025
- Cairn, November 5, 2025 (demo available today)
- Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection, 2025
- Project Defiant fight stick
- Metal Gear Solid Delta, August 28 2025
- Nioh 3, early 2026 (demo available today)
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow, PSVR 2
- Tides of Tomorrow, Feb 24, 2026
- Astro Bot free DLC later this month + the Astro Bot DualSense returning
- Sea and Remnants, 2026
- Sword of the Sea, August 19
- 007 First Light, 2026
- Ghost of Yotei, gameplay demonstration coming in July
- Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls, coming to PS5 and PC in 2026
Hello and welcome to the beginning of my Summer Geoff Fest - sorry, Summer Game Fest coverage!
The main show is set to kick off tomorrow, and will almost certainly be filled with exciting reveals.
Our team has boots on the ground (well, currently boots in the air as he is still flying over to Los Angeles) ready to cover the event in full.
Here. We. Go...