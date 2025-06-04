PlayStation State of Play build-up live: today's June presentation is just hours away
Our live coverage of the Sate of Play as it draws near
Not to be outdone by everything else this week, Sony has announced a last-minute State of Play presentation that will take place today - and it's only mere hours away!
Sony is promising "news and updates on must-play games coming to PS5" and that "the show highlights a selection of great games from creators across the globe." As a result, we're hopeful of seeing a raft of excellence, including new looks at the biggest games to come for PS5.
We also know the show will be more than 40 minutes long, so that's further fuelled our excitement.
In terms of specific titles that might be shown, I'd guess we may well see something on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and perhaps an update or new look at Ghost of Yotei. Other contenders could be Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and maybe even a new Resident Evil entry...
But for now, we'll be looking ahead to tonight's State of Play with some live commentary on our predictions, thoughts, and expectations ahead of the start time.
PlayStation State of Play June 2025 start time
Today's June State of Play will start at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST.
PlayStation State of Play June 2025 stream
Sony is showing its State of Play tonight at the usual places: on its YouTube and Twitch channels, and we've embedded the YouTube link below.
I'm back!
I have returned to continue our live build-up and chat in the run-up to tonight's State of Play!
I'll continue Dash's trend and look to what I think might come up later today, or what I hope will make an appearance too.
And with that, Rob has just let me know that he is out of his meetings and ready to take back over.
I'll see you all again later tonight when the show begins!
Will Pragmata finally get a new trailer?
I've heard a lot of rumblings about a potential new trailer for Pragmata, that eye-catching Capcom game that showed up in the PS5 reveal event years ago now.
Described as an "all-new action adventure title that depicts a near-future dystopian world on the moon through a deeply profound story and setting," the game was set to be a bit of a showcase for the power of modern consoles.
That said, we haven't heard anything about the game since its reveal - which is generally not a great sign. Will we see a new trailer tonight? It's possible, and honestly about time we see more.
The memes are coming in
It wouldn't be a State of Play without a barrage of jokey social media posts.
Here are some of the most amusing ones that I've spotted on the timeline...
Bloodborne remastered?
A potential Bloodborne remaster, remake, or even just simple PlayStation 5 patch will be high up on the wishlists of many going into this State of Play.
How likely do I think an announcement is? Unfortunately not very, as we haven't heard any rumblings or rumors recently to suggest that it's on the way.
Still, there's a chance that it's just been successfully kept under wrap. You never know what might be in store...
What are you expecting tonight?
From a new Resident Evil game to more Grand Theft Auto 6 footage, speculation is ramping up as we get nearer to the start time. What do you expect to see tonight? Let us know in a post on X / Twitter tagging us @techradar for a chance to be featured in this coverage!
Hello gamers!
Dash here, to guide you through the build up to the State of Play show.
If you need a quick reminder, the show is set to begin at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST! That means that it's just under seven hours away...
No sooner have I started, I actually have to head into some meetings now as I try and do normal day-to-day work around all the excitement of the summer of games kicking off!
It's OK, though, as my colleague Dash is stepping in to continue our live coverage in the meantime, and I'll be back before you know it.
The key details
Right, let's get into the most pertinent details straight away.
Today's State of Play will start at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST, and you can watch it on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels.
Simple, but it pays to have these ducks in a row ahead of time!
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live build-up and coverage of today's State of Play presentation!
What will we see? Big blockbusters and updates or a focus on smaller games? We're here to guide you through the build-up to Sony getting this summer's presentation off to a flyer, and will be adding some good ol' chat, the latest news, and predictions as we go as well.