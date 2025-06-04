PlayStation State of Play build-up live: today's June presentation is just hours away

Not to be outdone by everything else this week, Sony has announced a last-minute State of Play presentation that will take place today - and it's only mere hours away!

Sony is promising "news and updates on must-play games coming to PS5" and that "the show highlights a selection of great games from creators across the globe." As a result, we're hopeful of seeing a raft of excellence, including new looks at the biggest games to come for PS5.

We also know the show will be more than 40 minutes long, so that's further fuelled our excitement.

In terms of specific titles that might be shown, I'd guess we may well see something on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and perhaps an update or new look at Ghost of Yotei. Other contenders could be Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and maybe even a new Resident Evil entry...

But for now, we'll be looking ahead to tonight's State of Play with some live commentary on our predictions, thoughts, and expectations ahead of the start time.

PlayStation State of Play June 2025 start time

Today's June State of Play will start at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST.

PlayStation State of Play June 2025 stream

Sony is showing its State of Play tonight at the usual places: on its YouTube and Twitch channels, and we've embedded the YouTube link below.

State of Play | June 4, 2025 [English] - YouTube Watch On

Rob Dwiar Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming Long-time PlayStation fan and expert, owning every single type of Sony's console since the beginning. Gaming and hardware editor of eight years.