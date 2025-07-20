Yahoo Japan is betting big that mandatory AI use can unlock workplace innovation

The company’s plan starts with automating 30% of daily tasks, like meetings and documents

Internal tools like SeekAI will handle expenses, research prompts, and summarizing meeting notes

Yahoo Japan is taking a bold step by requiring all 11,000 of its employees to integrate generative AI into their daily work, aiming to double productivity by 2028.

The company, which also operates LINE, plans to make AI tools a standard part of tasks like research, meeting documentation, expense management, and even competitive analysis.

The idea is to shift employee focus from routine output to higher-level thinking and communication by letting AI handle the groundwork and create continuous innovation.

Targeting the 30% first

The rollout begins in the more universal aspects of office life: areas like searching, drafting, and routine documentation, which Yahoo Japan estimates take up about 30% of its employees’ time.

The company has already developed internal tools like SeekAI to manage tasks such as expense claims and data searches using prompt templates.

AI will also be used to help create agendas, summarize meetings, and proofread reports, thereby giving staff more room to concentrate on decision-making and discussion.

This move might seem extreme, but it follows a broader trend of companies trying to harness AI as a productivity tool rather than just a cost-cutting one.

Yahoo Japan's strategy assumes that automation is not just an efficiency tool but a workplace standard, but there is growing evidence that treating AI as a complete replacement for human workers may be shortsighted.

A recent report by Orgvue claims, more than half of UK businesses which replaced workers with AI now regret that decision. This speaks to a crucial distinction: while AI can support and streamline, it often falls short in areas requiring nuance, empathy, or real-world context.

In this light, Yahoo Japan’s model, one that promotes AI as a support layer rather than a substitute, might prove more sustainable.

This is certainly a sign of things to come, and from my perspective, generative AI is not here to erase jobs, even although there are reports of people losing jobs to AI in some regions.

AI should only shift what jobs look like by removing repetitive tasks and freeing up space for critical thinking and creativity, where human input remains indispensable.

Yahoo Japan’s approach, if implemented with care and flexibility, might help shape that shift in a more inclusive and less disruptive way.

Via PC Watch