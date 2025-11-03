Adobe warns workforces risk being left behind without creative and AI skills

One fifth of workers lack creative/digital skills for the AI-shaped future

Employers and employees are responsible for upskilling, Adobe says

Adobe wants to train 30 million people by 2030

Nearly two in three (65%) UK job seekers believe AI skills are now essential to them landing their dream role, and yet few prospective employees have the opportunity to gain those skills, putting them at risk of being left behind, new Adobe research has claimed.

It found an alarming one in five (19%) workers now believing they lack the creative and digital skills they need for an AI-shaped future, but Adobe’s research goes one step further to highlight disproportionate AI readiness among the workforce.

The company found that non-jobseekers are twice as likely to feel unprepared for future jobs, potentially with their relative job security stopping them from feeling like they need to continually upskill.

To this tune, one-third of hiring managers now report a significant AI and automation skills gap, but Adobe has grand plans to ramp up its training efforts to plug that gap.

Adobe VP highlights AI’s role in the creative field

By the end of 2025, the company will already have upskilled one million individuals as part of its Digital Academy program, but by 2030 it hopes to have reached 30 million across platforms like YouTube, LinkedIn and Coursera.

Speaking with TechRadar Pro, International Marketing VP Simon Morris explained that participants would gain micro-credentials and LinkedIn badges to help validate their learning as well as access to Behance Pro for job opportunities within Adobe’s fields.

Morris also confirmed that these courses would be free to all, with no background requirements.

“We’re pretty confident that people recognize that AI is going to give them that competitive edge,” he told us.

When probed about who is responsible for the upskilling of teams, Morris explained that it’s a joint effort. Employers should offer training and encourage continual development (he cited Adobe’s regular open Q&A sessions for staff), but employees must also show a growth mindset to take advantage of such opportunities.

Discussing AI’s impacts on the workforce, Morris also detailed his vision for AI, which he defined as ‘augmented intelligence’ – in other words, a tool to amplify human creativity, not replace it.

“We really believe firmly in transparency and protecting the creator’s rights,” he added.

With AI, Adobe has observed a lowering of the barrier to entry for creative fields, but also a raising of the ceiling. That’s to say, companies can produce more and so they’re expecting more from creatives.

Looking ahead, the need for an AI-ready workforce is clear – 45% of UK hiring managers agree AI and automation skills are the most sought-after skills in new hires.

Besides taking advantage of these opportunities, Adobe’s Future Skills research reveals a growth in the importance of building a personal brand, alluding to the fact that a brand could be the future CV.

