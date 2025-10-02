Many workers are using unapproved AI tools at work - and sharing a lot of private data they really shouldn't
Shadow AI is becoming a big problem for businesses
- Three in five workers say they use unapproved (shadow) AI tools
- Execs and senior managers are the worst culprits
- Workers lack the right tools or policies
New research has claimed three in five (59%) workers say they use AI tools which have not been approved by their company – otherwise known as shadow AI.
Even worse is that 75% of those using shadow AI admit to sharing sensitive data that could put their companies at risk, and 57% of these employees’ direct managers support the use of unapproved AI, the figures from Cybernews say.
That’s because it’s actually execs and senior managers who are the most likely to use shadow AI tools (93%), with managers (73%) and professionals (62%) less likely to do so.
Shadow AI is a big concern for organizations
Among the most commonly shared sensitive information are employee data (35%), customer data (32%), internal documents (27%), legal and financial information (21%), security-related information (21%) and proprietary code (20%), and this is despite most (89%) workers associating AI with risks.
Nearly two-thirds (64%) acknowledge that data breaches could result from shadow AI use, but while 57% agree they would stop using unapproved tools if a data breach occurred, few are taking preventative measures today.
“Once sensitive data enters an unsecured AI tool, you lose control. It can be stored, reused, or exposed in ways you’ll never know about,” nexos.ai Head of Product Žilvinas Girėnas explained.
Although companies are trying to get a handle on shadow AI use, a quarter (23%) still have no official AI policy at all. Similarly, only half (52%) of employers offer approved AI tools for work, and only one in three workers see these as meeting their needs.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Clearly, then, it’s on companies to implement more robust policies and to offer the right type of tools that cater to the needs of their workers – not just generic ones.
“Companies should look into ways to incorporate AI into their processes securely, efficiently, and responsibly,” Cybernews Security Researcher Mantas Sabeckis concluded.
You might also like
- We’ve listed all of the best productivity apps
- Now AI is everywhere in businesses, is anyone actually using it?
- The best online learning platforms offer upskilling opportunities and AI training
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.