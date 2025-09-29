Now AI is everywhere in businesses, is anyone actually using it?

Atlassian report finds daily AI use has doubled over the past year

One in three workers admit to using shadow (unapproved) AI

Workers are saving more time, but AI could actually increase worker burnout

With AI tools having quickly transitioned from experimentation to implementation in many workplaces, new Atlassian research has found workers are around one-third more productive and saving around 1.4 hours per day.

The company’s latest AI Collaboration Index found daily AI use has nearly doubled in a year, and the share of people calling AI ‘useless’ has fallen by 78%, however these gains aren’t quite translating to organizational boosts.

Only 3% of organizations report transformational gains in organizational efficiency, with 2% seeing boosts in work quality and 4% noting innovation improvements. On the whole, most companies observe AI enhancing individual worker output, but teams still remain siloed and disconnected.

Companies still aren’t getting the huge AI boosts they were promised

The report found many workers aren’t necessarily using that saved time to generate more work, though.

While 43% reinvest saved time on strategic thinking and planning and 41% use it for process improvement, nearly half (49%) use the time to improve their work-life balance.

Companies are also battling with the use of non-approved AI in the workplace (shadow AI), which is both raising security risks and also worsening silos by having different teams and workers using different tools. Around one in three workers admit to using shadow AI.

Looking ahead, Atlassian says companies should start with laying an AI-ready data foundation to make company data accessible before setting up clear systems and expectations for teams.

However, AI use isn’t without its drawbacks, as the report warns, “AI will increase burnout unless we restructure the workday.”

With artificial intelligence removing busywork, employees will spend more time on cognitively demanding work. Without sufficient breaks, AI taking away busywork could actually cost more time.

Atlassian says that companies should anticipate future challenges and adapt accordingly.