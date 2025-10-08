Complex recovery tools make already exhausted IT staff lose confidence fast, report finds

Many experts now see AI tools as another layer of stress

The fear of personal blame drives deep anxiety across cybersecurity teams

The pressure on IT and cybersecurity professionals is intensifying as the scale and sophistication of cyber threats increase, new research has claimed.

A survey from Object First shows how this pressure has become a mental health crisis in the industry, finding 84% feel uncomfortably stressed at work because of cybersecurity risks, while nearly 60% are thinking about leaving their jobs altogether.

Many respondents also fear personal blame if attackers compromise systems, which adds to the emotional burden.

Rising threats and emotional exhaustion

The survey portrays an environment where IT workers feel trapped between mounting threats and unrealistic expectations.

Almost half of the respondents said they are under pressure from leadership to “fix everything” after a cyber incident.

A smaller but still notable 18% admitted to feeling “hopeless and overwhelmed” during or after such events.

The sense of responsibility for safeguarding entire networks, often without sufficient resources, has left many struggling to cope.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The mounting stress on IT and cybersecurity professionals isn’t just an HR issue; it’s a business resilience challenge,” said David Bennett, CEO, Object First.

“As cyber threats continue to escalate in frequency and sophistication, the risk of compromised productivity and loss of top talent to burnout could leave organizations more vulnerable than ever.”

Complexity within recovery tools and ransomware protection systems has emerged as a key driver of burnout.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of respondents said their recovery technologies or malware removal tools were too complicated to manage without deep security expertise.

Heavy workloads and understaffed teams only add to this challenge, leading to longer hours and lower confidence in responding to attacks.

Many professionals believe that faster and more efficient backup solutions could ease the strain, while nearly two-thirds (65%) said independently tested technologies would increase their confidence.

As organizations increasingly depend on AI tools to automate detection and response, the burden of interpreting and managing those systems often remains on human staff.

This increases mental fatigue rather than reducing it. Therefore, there is an urgent need for both mental health support and simpler technology.

Half of the surveyed professionals said their companies fail to prioritize well-being consistently, with many also identifying flexible schedules, employee assistance programs, and mental health services as crucial aids.

To address these issues, Object First, in collaboration with Cybermindz, is releasing educational materials and stress management resources aimed at restoring focus and improving rest.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.