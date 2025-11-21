Jimdo adds AI to its website builder, promises better business outcomes

Jimdo launched Companion, an AI chatbot offering personalized business recommendations for solopreneurs and microbusinesses

The tool analyzes performance history, benchmarks, and competitive data, with GDPR compliance and Google/Meta integrations

Early results show 40% more inquiries and transactions, with 50% of businesses generating their first sale within 30 days

Website builder Jimdo just introduced an AI-powered chatbot designed to help solopreneurs and microbusinesses in their day-to-day operations.

In a press release published on November 19, Jimdo introduced Companion, an AI chatbot built deep into the product’s architecture, and designed to deliver personalized and prioritized recommendations. The product can analyze each business’ performance history, industry benchmark, and competitive landscape, to drive visibility, and improve transactions.

That could mean a myriad of things, from suggesting specific local search engine optimization efforts, to actionable steps to improve conversion rates. To get these context-specific answers, users will have to ask strategic questions, and treat Companion as a personalized business strategist, available on-demand.

This also means that Companion will have access to key business data, including information that could be deemed sensitive. Jimdo therefore claims the AI tool is GDPR compliant and adds that it is also connected with both Google and Meta.

(over)promising?

Although the press release does not discuss pricing, or availability, a blog on the company’s website suggests that Companion is now available to all paying users.

There also seems to be an option to test the product out, for free.

Until we test the tool ourselves, or get testimonials from reputable sources, it is difficult to determine how big of an impact Companion can have. Jimdo claims that “early data shows the largest measured impact on their customers’ business outcomes in its 18-year history”, stressing that its users saw 40% more customer inquiries and transactions, while 50% more businesses generated their first sale or inquiry within 30 days after accessing Companion.

Most website builders have already integrated Generative AI into their offering, allowing users to create entire websites, from design to copy, by conversing with software. How effective those websites will be, remains to be seen.

