Wix promo codes for March 2023

FAQs

Is Wix free to use? You can enjoy many of the benefits of Wix for free, although it’s important to remember that this comes with some compromises. For example, you’ll have a Wix domain and the company will also place its ads on your site too. In order to get your own domain and get rid of the ads you’ll want to upgrade to a paid-for plan.

What will a Wix paid plan cost me? There are several Wix plans to consider. You can choose from a varied array of plans that start from $16 per month and go right up to $45 per month. Generally speaking, the more you pay, the more features and functions you’ll get such as more storage space and a wider array of power tools for getting the job done.

Can I use Wix for business? Wix has plans specifically tailored towards the business user who needs e-commerce features as part of the package. A basic plan starts from just $27 per month, but the more powerful business-focused options top out at $59 per month. A beefy Enterprise package costs $500 per month, but this is a plan that comes packed with advanced features.

Does Wix offer much support? Wix is essentially so easy to use that you shouldn’t have too many problems getting a site up and running. However, along with lots of answers to common questions and tutorial videos, the Wix Help Center is a great place to read up on support articles or contact the Wix team directly.

Does Wix offer domains? If you sign up for the free plan then this version of Wix doesn't have a unique web domain name as part of the package. Opt for a paid-for plan though and you’ll be able to add an individual domain name to make your site look truly professional.

Wix hints and tips

A handy way of getting to grips with Wix in order to see if it suits your requirements is to explore the 14-day trial of the Wix Premium edition. This allows you to try all of the extra tools and build the pages you need. If you’re keen to keep the end result, simply sign up for a paid version of the same account.

If you’re currently in full-time education it is possible to get 50% off the cost of your Wix subscription thanks to a discount offered by the company. You’ll need to verify your student status using a Student Beans account in order to complete the process.

Having a proper domain name is an essential part of the creation process, so it’s worth looking out for the 1-year free domain name coupon from Wix. This comes with most of the Yearly or Multi-Year Premium plans and helps to add extra value to your chosen package.

Remember that you can enjoy the Wix experience without the need for any code at all, if you simply sign up for their free 14-day trial. However, keep an eye out for discount codes that may offer discounted rates for the more premium-focused packages.

Wix coupon codes frequently cover all of their major packages and promotions, which can include the likes of 10% off Yearly Premium, Combo, Unlimited and Complete Website Design Solution plans.

How to use Wix promo codes

Getting money off a Wix website is quick and easy using these straightforward steps to apply a coupon code discount.

In order to get started and enjoy the benefits of a coupon code discount, you’ll first need to head along to the Wix website.

Once you're there, you’ll then need to follow the steps required to get a Wix website up and running.

This will also involve choosing the Wix plan that you’re happiest with and they have several to meet the needs of different customers.

When you’ve selected your Wix plan you’ll need to continue to the payment screen, which will have a clickable ‘Enter promo code’ field on it.

At this point, you’ll want to manually type in your Wix coupon code and apply the discount, which should then be taken off your total.

What are the advantages of using Wix?

Building a website can be a daunting proposition for many people, especially if they don't have any prior experience of designing a site. That’s where Wix turns out to be so useful, because you don't need any technical knowledge in order to get a website up and running. In fact, Wix can help you with every aspect of the creation process, allowing you to set up a domain and then build web pages using its super easy drag-and-drop tools. This takes a lot of the hard work out of building a website and, thanks to using a template system, there’s very little effort needed on the creative front either.

Wix has in excess of 900 of these templates, which can be adapted to suit individual needs. On top of that, Wix also has plenty of tools that can add extra muscle to any kind of website, be it a basic design or a full-scale, e-commerce store. There are numerous apps at your disposal all of which are able to add extra functionality to any website and include email marketing options, form creation tools and a live chat feature to name but three.

While a big benefit of Wix is that you can do much of this for free, if you want a truly individual website with its own unique domain name, you will need to spend a little money on one of the Wix packages. Buy doing this you will also be able to remove some of the Wix branding that is a part of the free site creation process.