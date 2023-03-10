About Garmin

Garmin is a technology company founded in 1989 that specializes in GPS (Global Positioning System) products for automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor, and sports activities. Garmin also designs, manufactures, and distributes health and fitness-focused wearables for runners, cyclists, swimmers, golfers, and outdoor enthusiasts. Garmin products are available through its website and third-party retailers like Amazon, with a wide range of prices that start at $349.99 for a wearable and up to $5,000 for a boat sonar. Garmin offers free shipping on orders over $25, and you can shop for discounted products in the sale section on the website. We've previously looked at the best Garmin watches, as well as dashcams and accessories. On this page, you'll find the latest Garmin discount codes, which include sitewide discounts and special offers on selected products.