Garmin discount codes for June 2023
FAQs
Does Garmin offer free shipping?
Yes, Garmin offers free ground shipping on all orders of $25 or more. You can also receive free second-day shipping on most orders that are worth $499 and up.
When is the Garmin sale?
The best time to find savings on Garmin products such as smartwatches and GPS trackers is during seasonal sales like Black Friday, Cyber Monday & Prime Day. You'll typically find the lowest prices of the year on some of Garmin's best-selling items during these events. You can also find discounts on a smaller selection of devices throughout the year in the dedicated Garmin sale section.
Do Garmin offer members discounts?
Yes, every now and then Garmin will offer discounted products to existing customers or employees through the Garmin Offer. Organizations can also sign up for the scheme and use it to buy their employees and members Garmin devices at up to 40% off the usual price of selected devices. You can find all the current offers on their website.
Can I contact Garmin customer service?
If you need to get in touch with Garmin customer service, you can do so by heading to the dedicated customer service page on their website. From here, you can find help for a specific product, either by selecting your model or entering a serial number. You can also organize returns or check the status of your order here.
Garmin hints and tips
- Shop for older Garmin models: One way to save on a Garmin device is to shop for older models, which are usually discounted at third-party retailers. Garmin releases new smartwatches and activity trackers every year, so there are plenty of older-generation wearables on sale.
- Register your Garmin device: You can register your device on Garmin's website, and you'll receive a 10% off discount code to be used on a future accessory. You can register your device through the Garmin Connect app, and you'll receive an email confirmation.
- Pick up a Garmin subscription: Garmin offers a range of subscriptions for specific apps & utilities, including plans for indoor training, boat monitoring, increased storage, marine & outdoor maps, golf tracking and more. Choose the right plan for what you're using to make sure you're only paying for what you need.
How to use Garmin discount codes
1. Browse for the available Garmin discount codes at the top of this page, and once you find the one you like, you'll click through to the website.
2. On the checkout page, you'll paste the Garmin discount code under your total and click apply.
3. You'll instantly see the discount applied to your total, so you can see how much you're saving.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
About Garmin
Garmin is a technology company founded in 1989 that specializes in GPS (Global Positioning System) products for automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor, and sports activities. Garmin also designs, manufactures, and distributes health and fitness-focused wearables for runners, cyclists, swimmers, golfers, and outdoor enthusiasts. Garmin products are available through its website and third-party retailers like Amazon, with a wide range of prices that start at $349.99 for a wearable and up to $5,000 for a boat sonar. Garmin offers free shipping on orders over $25, and you can shop for discounted products in the sale section on the website. We've previously looked at the best Garmin watches, as well as dashcams and accessories. On this page, you'll find the latest Garmin discount codes, which include sitewide discounts and special offers on selected products.
