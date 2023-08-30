FAQs

Can I get Microsoft 365 for free? Yes, Microsoft 365 has a free version for all of its separate apps. However, you can only use these apps on your web browser and they have limited functionalities compared to the paid versions. You can’t download them to use natively on your computer. You can log in with your Microsoft account to try the free versions of the apps before buying. Microsoft 365 also offers a 1-month free trial for its full suite, but you have to remember to cancel your subscription before the month ends or it will charge you.

Is there a Microsoft education discount? Yes, Microsoft has an education and military discount that applies to select products. Also, college students can subscribe to the Microsoft 365 Personal for $2.99 a month. Students and teachers from eligible institutions can qualify for a free Office 365 Education subscription, which also includes classroom tools and apps not necessarily included in the standard subscription.

How do I contact Microsoft customer service? Microsoft has a Contact Us page that will direct you to the proper support depending on what you need. For example, global support numbers for Microsoft software are listed on a separate page. There’s also a separate page for help with Microsoft 365 customer service and support. If you need help with something related to the Microsoft Store, it will direct you to a page full of customer support numbers depending on your region.

Hints and Tips

Browse Microsoft deals for the latest discounts: Microsoft has a Deals tab highlighted in its menu bar at the top of its homepage, which leads to a page promoting current sales and discounted items. It also leads to separate pages for specific categories like Surface or Xbox deals. Prices drop for seasonal events like back to school and holiday promotions, so it’s best to check if something you’re looking for is already on sale. There’s always something featured as a deal, even if it’s not a special occasion!

Shop the Xbox deals section: Microsoft has layers of pages for its different products. The Xbox deals page isn’t sitting in the open at the top of the website, but it exists. There you can find Xbox Series X|S bundles, discounted games and accessories, refurbished consoles, and more information about the latest Xbox products.

Use the Microsoft education and military discount: Microsoft offers students, teachers, and parents a 5 to 10% discount on select items from the Microsoft Store. Active, former, and retired military personnel qualify for the same discount. The education and military discount offers up to 10% off eligible computers and accessories, 5% off Surface Go and free Office 365. You’ll have to be signed in to see and use the discount. Microsoft notes that, while you can’t stack the discount with other promotions, it will automatically apply the best deal out of the two to your cart.